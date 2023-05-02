Cults in our midst: Why false religions continue to thrive

Let’s try to talk (unironically?) about cults.

The fact that so many people are willing to do something that will most likely kill them, (sometimes, to the exclusion of the cult leader), is problematic.

The fact that these groups keep mushrooming all over the world and in Kenya prolifically is alarming; and perhaps most important, the fact that we don’t think that this is something that can happen to you or I is the most dangerous part of this whole scam.

So on those three points, let’s look at our most recent cult reveal. The number of bodies found in the Shakahola is shocking. Someone who looks like he’s having three meals a day convinced fully grown adults to starve, in order to reach heaven.

Cults depend on the charisma of a convincing leader, with words so convincing, clearly, that they will ignore the facts before them. For what?

Every cult has a promise to a better life, and in this way it sounds a lot like organised religion: you are better than or follow the rules better than the rest of society, and are therefore guaranteed a place in heaven/utopia/the afterlife in which you will be rich and have no pain as a reward for your servitude.

You’re even smart enough to find this alternate way – something that your average person thinks they’re too switched on to not see through, perhaps packaged first in a self-help scheme or an introspection exercise.

In fact, some scholars would argue that most organised religions are cults, and the only difference is that one has more people, is more widely accepted, has been around longer, and therefore has more money; the other does not.

Even though the similarities are startling: the Christian church itself was considered a cult when it began (hence them killing the top guy), full of rebels and insurgents planning to overthrow a government, simply because they preached acceptance, kindness, and inclusivity (ironically).

So, one, better life promises, two, a charismatic leader, and three, people who feel like there is nowhere else to turn, or, feel like this is the only place that has truth. I make this clarification because it seems like people think that cults are only for the poor. Christianity, for example, while practiced widely in the Global South with high faith adherence in developing countries, even the rich in those countries are sometimes drawn to the promises of sure answers and sanctimony.

The very basis of cults is to imitate that which they know is comfortable for people to cross over into. It sounds a lot like organized religion, more often than not having the same god. It appeals to those who are really trying to do better; and it promises, wrongly so, that they can guarantee the future. And this is where it becomes problematic; you usually have to pay for this happy ending (ha!), and it leans on the narcissistic idea that many people have, in which you actually are better and can do better than other heathens, and thus deserve more (a self-obsessed intellectualisation that often plagues atheists as well).

It also appeals to the very basic need of community, which is also documented to be a root cause of addiction and addictive tendencies; sometimes the addiction, or the cult, is more about needing to connect with people than it is about really wanting to do heroin, or run away from your life’s problems.

Tied into this rotting bouquet is insidious colonialism, which brought us religions and constitutions that are inherently unAfrican, including but not limited to the banishing of our own gods and languages, and a virulent scorning of anything that is not a white saviour, in all the ways that phrase can be used.

When you’ve already scrapped away a cultural identity of a people, it is so easy to present a system of beliefs that keeps people in the place you want them to be (such as the Old Testament’s support of slavery), and then allows conmen who are left behind upon independence a fertile ground with which to turn these ingenue converts into money making schemes.

It's a worrying trend, and has been for decades. Everyone knows someone who drank too much Kool Aid, whether it’s a family member or an urban legend; someone who gave everything in their life to the church, whatever church that may be, sometimes to their death. It’s important for us to consider that whichever being you follow gave us brains to distinguish between goodness, kindness, and important personal moral values, and pure hogwash steeped in selfishness.

It’s also important to remember that in spite of these God-given tools, this stuff can happen to anyone. The fact that fake churches are also supported by a government that won’t tax churches also exposes the typical Kenyan to charlatans who have absolutely no interest in anything other than making money off of systemic principles that most of us don’t even know we have (organised religion is key, all authority should not be questioned, etc); churches don’t really have regulations, and don’t really care to unless they’re uniting against LGBTIQ+ or trying to stop women from accessing abortion and other reproductive health rights enshrined in the constitution.

There’s a big problem here, and I doubt the government, or the supposedly legitimate churches know how to fix it. This is one of those things that it feels like it will take another couple of decades to detangle; the obsession we seem to have with quick fixes, and the economic and sociocultural factors that lead us to these horrific solutions in the first place.