CS Kithure Kindiki, do your job but don’t allow police to shoot civilians

On Thursday, all the newspapers published their collective view. They were widely scolded. But they made their point. I hope CS Kithure Kindiki got the opportunity to read the pieces.

I know you work under a lot of pressure, Bwana CS. Your Interior docket is like a pressure stove. You must deal with all manner of hot-button issues. Al-Shabaab terrorism. Banditry in northern Kenya. Shakahola massacre. Maandamanos.

Personally I consider you a decent man. Your words are usually sober and well-measured. You come across as somebody who's level-headed. Somebody uncomfortable with loose talk. Some of your Cabinet colleagues talk like stale vomit. Don't stoop that low. You're hardworking too. I also don't think you're corrupt. Continue in that direction. Just avoid the sideshows and vendettas that boil in some of your colleagues’ minds. They are a distraction.

On both sides of the political divide, there are hardliners. Hardliners never solve anything. They abound in both UDA and Azimio sides. Don't listen to them. Solutions are found in the middle ground. Avoid the hardliners. The problem with the government is that it is seen as uncaring and insensitive. But worst of all is the chest-thumping and arrogance. This arrogance needs to be cut down. It's too much. Bwana CS, avoid the hubris of your colleagues.

Blame games

Steer clear of blame games about imaginary sponsors of maandamanos. Talk is easy. Ask those who drop names about such sponsors to give proof. Request to see a cash trail, whether bank transfers or M-Pesa payments. Any bank will give a cash trail of how money was moved from Point A to reach the maandamano organisers.

Safaricom too will give a record of M-Pesa payments. You'll need evidence. If there's none, then treat such accusations as empty scapegoating. Those who indulge in it are not helping the situation. You won't achieve anything if, like the ostrich, you bury your head in the sand. There's real anger out there among the so-called hustlers. They're finding daily life too expensive.

For your information, Raila Odinga is just a catalyst for maandamanos. There's a much bigger issue. I'm sure you know that. It is about the high cost of living. What this country needs is a conversation about that. Not merely about Raila and phantom sponsors. Advise your bosses to start by shelving the Finance Act. It's the genesis of maandamano. The tax burden is too heavy to bear. Next is to pare down the size and cost of government. Presently it is too bloated.

Tell your colleagues in the political class – from MCAs to MPs to CSs to everybody else – to cut back on their spendthrift ways. All those huge salaries and allowances and perks are unconscionable in a country where the ordinary citizen is financially fractured. While at it, advise they cut back on their extravagant and unnecessary foreign travels.

Bwana CS, I know that as the man holding the Security docket, you probably find the Bill of Rights, especially Sections 19, 37, 49 and 50 of the Constitution bothersome. It ties your hands in handling maandamanos.

Outright nuisance

In fact many in the government you serve consider those particular constitutional clauses to be an outright nuisance. I hope Waziri you'll appreciate they were put there for a purpose. You're a lawyer. Respect them. Who knows, one day when you're no longer in government but wish to continue politicking you'll realise the clauses’ true worth. Learn to live with them.

I watched a recent news clip where you were giving a speech somewhere in your native Tharaka-Nithi county. I must say I was a bit surprised when you criticised the police for using excessive force against unarmed demonstrators at maandamanos. For good measure, you added that Kenyans were free to protest as long as they did so peacefully. Frankly, such a speech was not what I've come to expect from the current breed in government. You sounded miles ahead.

That little speech was enough to tell me you understand why things always go wrong at Azimio maandamano processions. The police lack the sense to handle them intelligently. When crowds gather at Kamukunji grounds, there's no violence except the shouting. What provokes them is when police fire tear gas and guns as they disperse them. If the crowd is marching along shouting and waving placards, keep reminding the police to stand aside as they keep a watchful eye and let the protesters proceed in an orderly way. All they need to do is to plant undercover officers into the crowd to mark out criminals taking advantage. As you noted in your Tharaka-Nithi address, the crowd will eventually get tired and go home. Using live bullets, that's a No-no. Police have tear gas and water cannons to control unruly crowds. Azimio leaders also have a duty to organise their supporters in an organised way. Incidentally three-day nonstop demos are a stretch.

You have your shortcomings, CS. There's a perception you're not firm. Have a straight talk with the Inspector-General of Police. Tell him to get a handle on the police service. Also commit to allow the Independent Police Oversight Authority to deal resolutely with cases of police killings.

* * * * * * *

Have you noticed something very interesting? When the President has some choice words he wants to say about Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, he does so somewhere in Mt Kenya region. After the July 12 maandamanos, the first county he visited was Tharaka-Nithi, where he castigated the two allegedly for fuelling the public protests. The crowd clapped and cheered.