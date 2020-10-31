Crunch time as Covid-19 cases spiral out of control

Despite the soaring numbers of infections and increase in deaths from Covid-19, it is highly unlikely that the government will impose the stringent lockdown measures that were seen in the early days of the pandemic and that have forced the economy to its knees.

But it is also true that people on their own will not self-discipline to protect themselves and others from the infection.

As the week ended, deaths were inching close to 1,000 and infections were closing in on 56,000.

These numbers are, in all probability, an under-estimation, as many people in the rural areas that have now become hotspots of infection may not have been captured in these official statistics.

It does not matter whether this increase in infection is the second wave or the first wave hitting its zenith with the reopening of the country a few weeks ago.

What is clear is that there is significant panic because hospitals are chocking with patients needing critical care, schools are being shut after teachers and students were found to be infected – a head teacher died in a secondary school in Mombasa.

Reopen the economy

County assemblies are being closed and some county offices have been temporarily shut to allow the premises to be cleaned and fumigated following cases of infection.

Correspondence leaked from hospitals and among doctors indicates that the situation is quite grim. This is hardly surprising.

The President, while reopening the country and allowing a near-full return to normalcy, warned that it was the pressing imperative to reopen the economy rather than any success in subduing the virus that informed his decision.

There still was a very real danger that the infection rates could spiral and that the decision to reopen the economy might be reviewed.

A meeting planned for November 4 will discuss this but it is unlikely that the country will be shut down again.

The economy, already in very bad shape, must be allowed to heal and regain the momentum required to transform the country.

If it is not allowed to, it will take much longer than the projected 2022 for it to start showing signs of recovery. Factor in the 2022 elections and that timeline may very well go into an extra year. It is a cost that the country cannot afford.

Equally significant is that the country is fully animated politically. We have seen rallies where huge crowds have gathered to listen to politicians.

These people don’t wear masks and are not keeping social distances. The hugging and embracing make these rallies super spreader events.

Political rallies

This is happening despite exhortations from public health officials to politicians to limit such events or the public to shun them.

With the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report and the likelihood of a full-blown national campaign leading to a referendum, noisy and high-contact political rallies will only increase, not decrease.

The public transport system, entertainment centres, bars, churches, and many other social gatherings are also being held with little observation of public health protocols. Masks are being displayed more as salutary gestures to obey a law than as important protective gear against the virus.

This is happening before schools and universities fully reopen and introduce a new dangerous dimension to the possibilities of infection.

As the President and his Covid-19 response team prepares to meet to review the situation, they have options, of course.

They can reintroduce partial lockdowns like we have seen France do and other countries are contemplating doing. Places of worship can be shut, much as this is an unpopular option.

They can restrict crowds at funerals, weddings and other ceremonies. They can delay the reopening of schools. Political rallies – all of them – can and probably should be banned.

Unintended consequence

This may even have the unintended but pleasant consequence of allowing Kenyans to finally think for themselves on the political consequences of their choices.

But that still leaves a whole raft of activities that encourage infection – market activities, socialising in bars, workplace realities, seminars and parliamentary sessions, etc.

How does one regulate these?

The responsibility must rest on the self. Unless and until the individual accepts and bears the responsibility to stay safe and keep others safe, many body bags will be needed in the coming weeks and months.

