Criminal cases and public perception of justice, fairness

A recent decision by a court sparked a debate in Kenya and possibly beyond on what criminal justice really is about. This arose from a case in which a man convicted of defilement of a girl aged 16 at the time of the charge was acquitted on appeal.

The reason for the acquittal was that the court found that the man who had started living with the girl while she was still a minor but while under the mistaken belief that she was an adult who could consent to marriage and sex.

This legal reasoning has attracted anger from the public for the reason that it removes the protection that should otherwise be given to children from sexual predators.

This case then led me to look at the cases and decisions in criminal trials which do not measure up to the lay public expectations of courts and the law as instruments of justice and fairness. These kinds of cases and reactions are not limited to Kenya.

In February this year, Adam White was jailed for two years by a court. His crime was that he had run two fleeing burglars off the road using his vehicle.

The two burglars had attempted to break into Mr White’s house in 2019 in Bedfordshire, UK, while armed with a crowbar and bolt cutters. Mr White got into his car and chased the two burglars who were trying their get-way on a stolen motorcycle. The burglars sustained serious injuries after being thrown from the motorbike.

Mr White was charged, convicted and sentenced to prison for causing grievous harm to the burglars. The public outrage arose when the burglars received suspended sentences and 200 hours’ community service after pleading guilty to the attempted burglary. The reasoning by the judge in this case caused outrage. The judge said their injuries would make it hard for them in prison!

Most people would agree with Mr White when he said that his imprisonment, for trying to prevent a crime, felt like a slap in the face. He felt that it was sickening situation that there is no deterrent for the two burglars.

Get away with crime

But the two burglars are not the only ones who got away with crime. Sahane White, then aged 18, spat at a policeman while being arrested on a robbery charge during the Covid pandemic lockdown. Testifying in court, the policeman said: 'The incident left me feeling sick. It happened during the pandemic and I was worried about catching the Covid virus and passing it onto my family”.

During sentencing, the judge added that although spiting on a policeman was vile conduct, he would give her a non-custodial sentence.

The reason by the judge: “But because of the age you were at the time, and your immaturity, the very disruptive and difficult childhood you have had and your exposure because of irresponsible parents to domestic violence and because of your mental health difficulties, I can suspend the sentence.”

If you think that Mr White and the policeman were hard done by, the conviction and fining of James Sheridan-Vigor will lead you to think that not only is it true that sometimes no good deed goes unpunished, but that the law almost ensure that it is.

He was charged, convicted and fined for causing obstruction and getting into the wrong lane. Mr Sheridan-Vigor heard the siren of an ambulance while driving his vehicle. In the supposedly good gesture of trying to let the ambulance overtake and possibly saving a life, he diverted into the bus lane to let the ambulance pass. He was charged for the improper diversion since he was not driving a bus.

Unreasonable

In response to his appeal against the conviction on what he perceived as an unreasonable situation, Sheridan-Vigor received a response that: “Under current legislation a vehicle must not drive, park or stop in a bus lane during its period of operation unless the signs indicate that a vehicle may do so.” In short he had broken the law and it did not matter the good intention or justification for it.

Another decision by a court which may convince many that no good deed goes unpunished is that of Anthony Mitchell who sent a text message to his estranged daughter offering to give her some money as a cost of living relief in these hard times.

Charitable and well-intentioned as this gesture was, it got Mr Mitchell in trouble because it was in contravention of a court order that had prohibited him from contacting his daughter until the year 2030 following a dispute in court. He was charged for disobedience of the court order. The defendant told the police he was worried about his daughter bringing up her children in the current financial climate and wanted to assist.

Leniency

The magistrate hearing the case said that breach of a restraining order was ‘a serious matter’ but exercised leniency by handing him a 12-month conditional discharge. This means he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble over that period.

He must also pay in court costs and charges for the prosecution. The lesson here which may shock many is simply this: do not disobey a court order, however well-intentioned you are.

But the criminal court and sanctions which attracted public anger was in the provincial courts of Takharin, Afghanistan. It was reported that on November 11 on the order of provincial courts, 10 men and nine women were publicly flogged 39 times each on conviction of theft and adultery in accordance with sharia law.

This came as shock because it was the first return to sharia criminal law since the Taliban came back to power in Afghanistan in 2021. The reason for international concern over this was that it could herald the beginning of a return to the stoning and executions for which the Taliban became infamous in the 1990s.

But criminal convictions did not just attract public disapproval because they appeared too harsh.

In some cases, the public may have felt that the criminal sanctions were too light for the public’s view of the offence. One such case would be the conviction of a naturist known as the Naked Carpenter.

Robert Jenner has over the years gained notoriety for walking nude or dressing in flimsy and revealing clothing. He has been on several occasions been convicted for such behaviour and was again sentenced to one year imprisonment for walking into a police station in a barely-there garment and see through trousers from which genitals were visible. This was despite the fact that he had just come from prison for a similar charge and being subject to a criminal behaviour order in respect of his preference for nudity.

Another disobedient person who found herself afoul of the law was animal lover and fowl-keeper named Jess Mason. She failed to abide by a noise abatement order which the council had served upon her after visits to her neighbours found that the cockerels reared by Ms Mason interrupted their sleep.

In September, she was convicted and given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay the prosecution costs.

She also made an undertaking to the court that she would remove the fowls from the farm in which she lives.

These indicate that the disenchantment with decisions and sentences in criminal cases take many forms and all over the world.



