Covid silence a rare moment to reason together

It is probably too much to hope for but by being forced to mute the noisy heckling and abuse-laden public rallies that have dominated local politics recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta has given Kenyans an opportunity to reason together in town hall meetings and bridge the gap that would inevitably make the planned referendum a highly divisive rather than a consensual issue.

We must hope, even if legislator Millie Odhiambo and company demonstrated at the meeting to unveil the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report two weeks ago that even town hall meetings attended by the country’s top leadership can degenerate into a heckling display.

But seriously, there are issues that need to be discussed soberly because of the extraordinary implications they portend for the country.

An example is the highly popular proposal to raise the annual disbursements to counties to 35 per cent of the money raised nationally from the current 15 per cent.

There is great merit in the BBI recommendation that is based on the rationale that money should follow functions.

But what are the practical implications of this recommendation under the prevailing circumstances? First off, it will more than double the current disbursement from Sh316 billion to more than Sh700 billion. Given the enthusiasm on show, it is highly likely that the effective date of the new disbursement formula will be soon after the 2022 General Election.

The 2020 reality is that the government is operating on a huge budget deficit. While its revenues are projected at Sh1.89 trillion, its expenditure is estimated at around Sh2.7 trillion. That deficit is generally covered by grants and debt.

Sh904 billion

Meanwhile, the government is expected to pay Sh904 billion towards debt this year. It projects to spend about Sh1.1 trillion on recurrent expenditure – mainly salaries and allowances. The Judiciary requires close to Sh20 billion (which in all probability it will not get) and Parliament wants slightly more than Sh40 billion. Close to Sh650 billion is needed to fund development activities.

So, on the onerous current burden of a trillion-shilling-plus deficit, the BBI proposes additional resources to fund a 20 per cent increase to the counties and salaries and allowances for an additional 70 Members of Parliament.

Even if some of the ministers in the new dispensation will be chosen from among the MPs, the impact on overall cost will be minimal.

The contemplated increases are proposed against the backdrop of decreases in tax collection, which has been declining over the past few years, a fact that will be significantly exacerbated in the coming three or so years before the economy starts recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Debt repayment will continue putting a heavy burden on the economy.

Ordinarily, optimism of the kind underpinning the BBI proposal should rest on key economic growth drivers coming through in a sustainable manner. These include stable weather conditions for an agricultural economy like ours, a strong and growing service sector, a stable macroeconomic environment, ongoing infrastructural investments and sustained business confidence.

However, what we have are generally weak fundamentals driving economic performance in a corruption-infested system.

Weather patterns remain unpredictable, inflation could go up on account of food and water scarcity, the pace of implementation of infrastructure projects is too slow and there are risks in the external outlook from unfavourable export commodity prices.

Rationalising salaries

Although the report speaks of the need to reduce the size and cost of government, rationalising salaries, stimulating the economy by reducing tax on SMEs, targeting a 70:30 ratio of development to recurrent expenditure, increasing jobs and encouraging a saving culture beyond 25 per cent of income, etc., all these are wishful targets that require a radical approach to governance that Kenya remains incapable of implementing.

Pronouncements that have “declared war” on corruption, on sloth and avarice in public offices have lamely fizzled out.

The impact of cost-cutting and austerity measures has been pathetic, to say the least. Promises for business-friendly policies and tough discussions at presidential roundtables have come to nought. Only tepid efforts that are guaranteed to fail are made to boost key sectors of the economy.

The BBI proposal to increase the public financial burden is just one of several that needs discussing and the Covid-19 silence is an opportunity to do this, reasonably.

tom.mshindi@bluecraneglobal.com, @tmshindi)