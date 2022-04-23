Covid measures must continue for safe polls

Since March 2020, Kenya has been commended for diligence with regard to Covid-19 prevention via public health measures, specifically a quickly instituted mask mandate, as well as swift adaptation to hand cleanliness and temperature checks.

In many ways, Kenyans working in the private security sphere became first responders and community health workers, playing a key role in keeping many others safe, at great risk to themselves.

Significant gaps in Covid care in Kenya must also be named, such as the brutality that law enforcement agents used to terrorise Kenyans into obedience. This was the cause of the horrifying murder of the young brothers Benson Nijru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, ostensibly for violating curfew law in Kianjokoma town in Embu County. A further gap in care was the limited information about the vaccine from trusted sources.

Many influential people were informed by conspiracy theories and unverified information, flying problematic statements around the world via emails, text forwards and social media posts. Media, preferring clicks to ensure ad revenue over truth, rode these waves and did not shape opinions with seriousness or depth.

Resumed lockdowns

We are now living through a rapid deprioritisation of Covid in Kenyan public engagement. Almost two years to the day of the first Covid lockdown announcement, public mask and temperature check requirements were dropped on March 11, 2022, with full crowds being permitted in sports and religious contexts.

This comes at the same time that the BA.2 variant, a subtype of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, is causing resumed lockdowns in China and rapidly increasing infection rates in Europe and North America. Kenyan media reports that this is a “return to normality” are thus both untrue and irresponsible.

As of April 11, the Ministry of Health reported that about 8.2 million Kenyans have been fully vaccinated, with the total proportion of vaccinated adults being 30.1 per cent.

Further, around 1.2 million Kenyans aged 15 to 17 are also vaccinated. The government must continue to ensure accessible vaccination, especially for the immunocompromised, particularly the elderly, those living with chronic illness or disability, and travellers. Vaccination also increases protection for over 40 per cent of our population aged under 15.

The ongoing electoral campaigns remain a key contact point at which to engage with people aged 15 and above. If the safety of health workers and aides can be assured in public gatherings, it would assure non-partisan vaccine access across the country to coincide with roadshows and political appearances at national, county and even ward levels.

All aspirants must do their part to ensure relevant and updated Covid information and care among their supporters and Kenyans at large. This will be one key way to ensure a safe election.