Covid crisis: What would Mr Joho do?

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho vaccinated against Coronavirus in a sensitization campaign to rally Mombasa residents take the Covid 19 Vaccine.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

Despite its inclusion on the UK’s latest travel advisory list, Kenya is still rated quite highly among African countries with working national Covid-19 response plans.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.