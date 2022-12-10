Covid and politics in the changing face of Great Britain

That the face of Britain is changing is without doubt, according to a BBC analysis of shopping and social habits after two years of Covid restrictions.

Research data showed that department stores and banks fell markedly in number as customers switched to transactions online. However, places to eat and drink, beauty salons and tattoo parlours prospered, despite social distancing.

Overall, there were 9,300 fewer retail outlets in March 2022 than in March 2020.

A BBC report said, “The findings illustrate the changing face of the British High Street from a place to buy things to a place to do things, like get your nails done or meet friends for a coffee or a cocktail.”

If the opposition Labour party has its way, the face of Britain will change even more drastically.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer last week promised that if Labour is returned to power at the next general election it will organise a massive transfer of power away from London to the rest of the United Kingdom, and would abolish the House of Lords.

Elected body

Sir Keir said, “I think the fact that we hold too much power in Whitehall is holding us back, not only politically but economically.”

As for having an unelected second chamber in Parliament, this was “indefensible” and Labour would replace it with an elected body, he said.

The size and role of the Lords has come under scrutiny in recent years amid warnings that the total of peers, around 800, was excessive.

The Labour proposals are contained in a report by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, prepared over two years, which proposed the transfer of 50,000 government jobs from London to the provinces, banning MPs from holding second jobs and eliminating foreign money from UK politics.

A constitutional expert, Dr Hannah White, said the plans were “certainly ambitious”, but noted that efforts to reform the Lords in the past had failed.

Conservative MP Simon Clarke said, “Anyone who has looked at the constitutional gridlock in US politics can see the utter stupidity it would be to create an elected upper house.”

The Labour party will consult on the report’s proposals and the time frame in which they can be delivered before deciding whether to include them in its election manifesto.

The report comes as Labour enjoys a handsome lead in the polls over the ruling Conservative party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

* * *

“Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,” wrote William Shakespeare, meaning anyone with great power, such as a king, must be constantly apprehensive.

Of course, there are more mundane reasons for uneasiness, for example, the crown must comfortably fit the head of the monarch who wears it. For that reason, the English crown was secretly removed recently from the Tower of London to prepare it for the coronation of King Charles III next May 6.

The priceless St Edward’s Crown was crafted in 1661 for the coronation of King Charles II. It consists of a velvet cap, ermine band and a solid gold frame, all dressed with 400 precious gems.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said that the crown would be “resized” for King Charles’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, presumably widened a little since worn by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The coronation is expected to be shorter than in the past and more inclusive of multi-faith Britain. Guest numbers will be cut from 8,000 to 2,000.

* * *

I was saddened but not surprised to learn that most young people don’t like Christmas carols, think they are outdated and prefer modern festive songs instead.

According to new research, 46 per cent of 2,000 Britons aged 18 to 29, said they had never sung a carol such as “Little Donkey”, “Come, Oh Come, Emmanuel” or even “Silent Night”.

Their preference is for the likes of Mariah Carey singing “All I Want for Christmas is You”.

Well, to each his own, but for my generation at least, one of the great joys of the festive season is belting out “Away in a Manger”, “Once in Royal David’s City” or “Jingle Bells”, perhaps in church or maybe just because it’s Christmas.

* * *

A respected hospital consultant had just returned home from work when the phone rang. The voice of a colleague said, “We’re playing poker and we need a fourth hand.” Whispered the consultant, “I’ll be right over.” As he put on his coat, his wife asked, “Is it serious?” “Quite serious,” he replied, gravely, “there are three doctors there already.”