Covid-19 could give birth to new African nations. Watch this space

Muhammadu Buhari

In this file photo taken on June 12, 2019 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari raises his fist during an inspection of honour guards on parade to mark Democracy Day in Abuja.
 

Photo credit: File | AFP
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Secession is in the air in Africa, although in recent years the big headlines has been mostly a few.
  • It turns out there are active separatist movements in 25 — nearly half — of the 55 African Union member states.

A group of northern Nigerian leaders calling themselves the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have just made one of the most surprising and novel arguments for secession.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Hustler narrative a crude myth

  2. Eric Ngéno: We must reject all attempts to erode power and dignity of the people

  3. Gabriel Oguda: Uhuru should say sorry to Kisumu and its environs

  4. Njoki Chege: Influencers should be paid for work done 

  5. Mutuma Mathiu: To prosper, look beyond the shore

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.