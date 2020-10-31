Courts give huge or minuscule awards as a message to litigants.

In a country where courts are sometimes thought to be an employee’s refuge in the form of awards given for claims of unfair termination of employment, the award of a minuscule amount of one shilling for a litigant who had supposedly proved a case of unfair dismissal came as a surprise to many. To the public mind, this award appeared mean.

The converse is the case where courts have made awards that were inordinately large and surprising for the opposite reason.

Where a court finds the actions of a defendant were particularly harmful and deprecatory, it may also award a huge amount as compensation for the person harmed by the conduct in question and as a cautionary example against a repeat of such harmful conduct by the wrongdoer.

The awards that courts make to successful litigants are often the subject of awe, derision and even contempt, depending on the parties involved.

The one case that comes to mind for me is the famous case known as the Macdonald’s coffee case.

In this case decided in 1994, a jury astounded many when it ordered Macdonald’s to pay a woman US2.86 million for third-degree burns to her pelvic region when she accidentally spilled a cup of coffee on herself. She had bought the beverage from a Macdonald’s outlet.

Ordinary restaurants

She sued the restaurant chain arguing that the coffee was too hot when it was served as compared to the temperature at which ordinary restaurants serve their beverages. Although this award was reduced to US$640,000 on appeal, it remains an example in law schools of the danger of frivolous lawsuits getting inordinate compensation.

The other kinds of lawsuits that attract high awards are in the area of product liability cases. These are cases brought by consumers who have suffered injury while using a product bought from a manufacturer and which turned out to have an effect that was unknown to the consumer.

A common example here is the string of litigation in most countries regarding tobacco. One example is the case of Jodie Bullock.

She started smoking at the age of 17 years and smoked cigarettes for a period of 45 years. She then developed lung cancer sometime in 2001. She sued the manufacturer of the cigarettes she had smoked, arguing that they had deceived their consumers by failing to disclose that smoking caused cancer. A jury agreed with her and awarded her US$850,000 in damages.

The umbrage by those who disagreed with this award was that the claimant had taken up the habit voluntarily and should have borne the fruits of her actions, rather than compensation in a princely sum for it.

Equally astounding was the award of a total sum of US$4.9 billion in the 1999 case by six persons against the car manufacturer, General Motors. The six claimants suffered burns and permanent disfigurement when the car they were riding in burst into flames after a rear-end collision that damaged the fuel tank and resulted in fuel leakage, hence the fire. The jury found the manufacturer had chosen to use a kind of cheap fuel tank rather than a more expensive model that would have survived the crash and prevented the fire.

The object of the jurors here was to punish the manufacturer for being a cheapskate but the award was not cheap. This is one of the highest awards ever for personal injury cases anywhere in the world.

The other area in which the awards can be said to be runway is in medical negligence cases particularly in the US.

In 2014, a Baltimore jury awarded a woman US$229 million for brain injury to her daughter in a hospital during birth. The court was told the doctors had given the woman incorrect information about her unborn baby.

As a result, the woman declined caesarean section delivery and the medical staff stopped monitoring the baby, who then suffered insufficient oxygen and was born with cerebral palsy, which requires constant monitoring and care for the rest of the child’s life. This award took notice of this situation and sought to provide lifetime cover for the carer of the child.

The other category of cases where the awards can be high are those where the conduct of a person results in widespread damages to the public, especially where the harm is caused by a business.

This is where most claims of environmental pollution fall. The fossil fuel industry is a particular target of this kind of litigation and awards.

British Petroleum had to contend with the largest known marine pollution incident as a result of an oil spill from one of its offshore oil fields.

Known as the Deepwater Horizon Oil spill, in which just under five million oil barrels spilled into the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 with damage to marine environment in the gulf, resulted in a penalty of US$18.7 billion.

Another example where high awards are made to show disgust at supposedly reckless conduct in this line of product liability is in the area of guns.

In 2003, a California court found the manufacturer and the distributor of a gun liable to compensate a child for injuries that led to paralysis for a seven-year-old when his baby sister accidentally fired a semi-automatic gun while trying to unload their parents’ gun.

The court awarded the sum of US$50.9 (Sh5 billion) against the gun maker and the distributor for manufacturing and dealing in a very powerful semi-automatic firearm that was unsafe for an ordinary person to operate.

Pay Sh1.3 billion

Kenyans can recognise this kind of award. Just last year, the Environment and Land Court ordered the Government of Kenya and two private investors to pay a total of Sh1.3 billion (US$12 mIlion) to the residents of a slum in Mombasa for the effects of lead poisoning that emanated from a factory near their dwellings.

The damages were compensation for the infringement of the said resident’s right to a clean and healthy environment. This is the subject of an appeal.

Still in Kenya, another case worthy of mention is that of the late Kenneth Matiba. He sued the Government of Kenya for violation of his rights and torture inflicted on him when he was arrested and detained without trial in 1991. He was denied medication for about a week even after he suffered a stroke while in detention.

As a result of this stroke, Mr Matiba was unable to work and his business empire dissipated, even after his release from detention.

The High Court awarded him more than Sh500 million (US$5 million), a high amount by Kenyan standards, with the caution that such injustice should never be visited on any person ever.

The lessons here are that the awards can be inordinate and even wildly unrealistic in some instances, but they are intended to express disgust at the conduct of a person who is considered to have caused a lot of harm to another.

In other words, the pendulum of justice can swing from minuscule awards to send a message to a frivolous plaintiff to high amounts intended to send a message to the defendant and others to refrain from such action in future.