Coups sound death knell to Western hegemony

The world is facing “an epidemic of coup d’états” as the new faultline in a fierce geo-political competition pitting a declining hegemony of the US-led West against and a resurgent Russia and emerging powers in the global South, especially China. Africa should brace for a turbulent patch in the next 50 years.

A recent putsch in Gabon on August 30, 2023, is the eighth is a string of military takeover of power in West and Central Africa since 2020. General Brice Oligui Nguema is Gabon’s new ruler after senior military officers in the oil-rich Central Africa nation deposed President Ali Bongo, who had just claimed a winning 64.2% of the vote and a third term in office in the August 26 massively flawed presidential election.

Opinion is sharply split on the coup in Libreville. Nato powers led by the United States, the UK, France and Germany have condemned the Gabonese coup.

In contrast, the European Union described the Gabonese putsch as different from last month’s coup in Niger, because in Gabon the military intervened in response to a rigged vote — which amounted to a civilian “institutional coup”.

Be that as it may, the surge of coups reveals the failure of major global powers to provide leadership as a crucial global public good. The new bout of coups lends credence to the thesis of the withering away of American global hegemony.

Coups in the former French empire — Gabon, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Chad — are morphing into popular ‘nationalist’ revolts against French hegemony in Africa, signaling the end of Françafrique.

Until recently, western hegemony in Africa remained unchallenged as the sole power. All this is changing. The hegemony of the US-led West is facing challenges on five main fronts.

First, a resurgent Russia and new powers in the global south, especially China, are chipping away Western hegemony. Africa is emerging as the battleground in geopolitical confrontations involving America and challengers to its supremacy.

Russia has officially backed the anti-French coups in Africa, primarily using the Wagner mercenary group as its military front. The recent death in a plane crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, has turned the spotlight on the future of Russia’s influence in Africa’s ‘coup belt.’

The rising influence of China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran on the African landscape is a rare chance for the continent to correct past wrongs and chart its own future to avoid coups. China is actively advocating ‘development’ as a path to ‘peace’. Nonetheless, Beijing has always stood with Africa against colonialism and post-colonial hegemony.

A second challenge to Western hegemony is the tragic failure of the American reliance on military power to assert its global hegemony. The US defeat in Vietnam revealed the limit of US military might as an effective tool to bringing about far-reaching political change.

In the same vein, collapse of the Western-backed government in Afghanistan in August 2021, and the capture of Kabul by Taliban insurgents was a humiliating defeat after 20 years of armed intervention.

The War in Ukraine between Nato and Russia is the proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back. It is doubtful that Russia President Vladimir Putin would have gambled on invading Ukraine if he perceived America as a strong hegemonic power.

America’s scramble out of Afghanistan, failure in Libya, Iraq and Syria convinced Putin that it was a dramatically declining power.

The war has weakened it further. “The Ukraine war will end Western prosperity,” argued Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

And, undoubtedly, the war will destabilise the entire Europe, leaving it weaker than when the first bullets started flying in 2021. Europe might need another Marshall Plan! Inversely, sanctions have emboldened Moscow rather than weaken it as earlier thought.

Fourth, consensus is emerging among movers and shakers in Europe that western hegemony is no longer sustainable. “Western hegemony is nearing its end,” France President Emmanuel Macron proclaimed recently.

In the face of multiple crises, US Presidents made many wrong choices that have contributed to the decline of Western hegemony. But Washington and its Trans-Atlantic allies downplayed the rise of emerging powers.

Culture has always been a core pillar of Western hegemony. But China is an example of developing nations taking a different path to modernisation guided by its own “philosophy and culture,” and abandoning the “philosophical culture” that underpins Western dominance.

Fifth, after the defeat in Kabul, America turned away from the world. The incumbent superpower failed to provide global public leadership, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This eroded America’s global leadership stature.

Even worse, President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies forced American global leadership into retreat. Trump’s Washington failed to provide global “system-level solutions” to international “system-level problems”.

It even withdrew from a host of international treaties and dithered in providing global public goods.

The results were dire: uncoordinated international response to the Covid-19 pandemic; economic downturns; the resurgence of nationalist politics, the hardening of state borders, ‘trade wars’ and now the return of coups.

As the incumbent global superpower, expectations are high that America would ensure the provision of global common interests, including guaranteeing peace, preventing major conflicts, management of global macroeconomic stability and global ecological sustainability. But America has failed to prevent or resolve a catastrophic military conflict initiated by another major power (Russia) in a geopolitically pivotal region. Manifestly, a large part of the world has not stood behind the US, Europe and Ukraine. It has, thus, failed to provide peace and security as a global public good.

In the past, hegemonic transitions sparked major wars between the incumbent and the rising super power. This is what has been theorised as the “Thucydides Trap”. Despite the decline of the American hegemony, the United States is likely to remain the world’s predominant military power in the coming decades.

In this era of nuclear weaponry, the chances of a total war between major powers are almost nil. The cost of a total war would be extremely high and mutual destruction of all the major combatants assured. Direct military confrontations involving the great powers are unlikely. Instead, proxy wars are likely to be the norm in the 21st century. Coups in Africa, as elsewhere, will become part of the proxy wars of major powers.

Africa and the developing world must brace for coups and other threats to stability over the next five decades.