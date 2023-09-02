Coups can’t and won’t save Africa

It’s happened once again – as I predicted in last week’s column – in West Africa. Another military coup. This time in Gabon after a “democratic” election. I warned last week that there would be another coup in the region unless Ecowas – the grouping of West African states under Nigeria’s tutelage – acted swiftly to restore constitutional order in Niger after putschists took over the desert state.

By its cowardice and incompetence, Ecowas has now let it be known that it’s impotent and that any illiterate soldier is free to carry out a coup in West Africa, or anywhere in Africa, for that matter. We now have a coup contagion in Africa. Where will the clowns in military fatigues strike next?

I have before written about the phenomenon of African fatalism. By which I hypothesised that Black Africans are so traumatised that their tolerance for pain is very high. The continent suffers from the bigotry of low expectations. Africans have suffered so much that they expect very little of themselves, and even much less of their ravenous, thieving, brutal elites.

As a result, outsiders treat Africans with a different – substantially lower – yardstick. What is allowed in Africa, even by Western diplomats, can’t pass muster elsewhere. That is why there’s nomenclature about “African democracy” as opposed to “democracy.” The former isn’t democracy, but a decidedly inferior mimicry of the real thing. The belief is that Black Africans can’t do any better.

African elites

On this, there’s a convergence of despair between African elites and their masters in the West. But it’s the fatalism of the Black African – which forces him or her, to accept so little, and take so much crap – that interests me. I have traced this self-loathing to Africa’s encounter with the European West and the Arab Muslim world.

Both resulted in a historical rupture that continues to eat into Africa’s soul, robbing it of Ubuntu and self-respect. Out of these encounters Africa has suffered six spirit-murdering traumas – enslavement, spiritual/religious conquest, colonialism, post-colonialism, the Cold War, and globalisation. That’s why Africans hate themselves, and look externally – to the West and Arab Muslim world – for salvation from their tormentors.

African fatalism is a sense of worthlessness in which our spirits orbit in space without a cultural and moral anchor. We are adrift as a people. That’s why we are vulnerable to manipulation even by the lowliest of human beings.

You would be shocked, for example, to know the large numbers of Black Africans who identify themselves with Donald J Trump, the racist bigot, and the Republican Party, the political home of the most virulent White American bigots. It boggles the mind. African fatalism breeds in many Africans a fascism that points the sword, or gun, at the very head of Black Africa. We say we are proud to be African, but we don’t actually mean it.

I received many reactions to my column on the return of the coup last week. Many pointed comments came from both the lettered and the unlettered. Prof Horace Campbell, a distinguished Black Jamaican-born academic at Syracuse University in New York – my one-time teacher at the University of Dar-es-Salaam – supported the coup in Niger and wondered why I hadn’t called for French and American expulsion from Africa.

In an email exchange, I reminded him that the putschists were not patriots but gun-toting illiterate soldiers who were out to legitimatise their power-grab against an elected government by masquerading as liberators. After all, they were in cahoots with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the terrorist Wagner Group of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin.

How can an African patriot who opposes French subjugation of Africa go to bed with the Wagner Group and Mr Putin? Another commenter declared his love for the coup that got rid of a neo-colonial stooge.

On the Gabon coup, I’ve seen its supporters like Ahmednasir Abdullahi, the esteemed lawyer, argue that the dynasty has fallen in Gabon. That may be so, but there’s nothing to celebrate. It’s the same military that has kept the Bongos in power in Gabon since independence.

They and the Bongos are Siamese twins. They looted and impoverished the country together. How can the fox guard the henhouse? The Kenyans celebrating the coup elsewhere are ignorant of history.

The democratic project is an experiment. No one denies that elected civilian governments have often been a disappointment. But Africa’s salvation will not come from the soldier. Our trauma is so deep that we see hope in any monster who promises to lessen our burdens.

Even though we know deep down the soldier will kill, loot, and rape, many if us have such little hope in leadership that we welcome the military coup. We are like an abused spouse who sees hope in a batterer who beats her twice a week instead of daily. We are punch-drunk from our batterer’s blows. The coup can’t – and won’t – save Africa.