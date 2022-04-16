Countering voter apathy for elections

Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had a very hard time netting voters during its last registration campaign, managing, per their own statistics, only about 25 percent of the potential 4.5 million Kenyans who are eligible to vote but are not voters.

The IEBC reflected that voter apathy and problems with national IDs could be the reasons for this significant shortfall. This has led to widespread discussion about why people do not want to get involved in political processes.

One place to begin is by accepting the wider disillusionment of Kenyans regarding whether voting will ever bring about any of the tangible changes they are looking for. Political promises have been a dime a dozen since independence, and unemployment, lack of social support and welfare, and sub-par public services to poor Kenyans were front of a long line of matters that needed seeing to by newly elected leaders. As we fast-forward to 60 years later, not much has changed, with the exception that racial segregation evolved into class segregation.

Second is the increased weaponisation of tribe for easy traction during elections. Kenyans are aware that ethnic identities, and their related privileges and oppressions, follow us all the time, not just during campaigns. This affects access to jobs and promotions, and many opportunities, marginalising Kenyans from smaller and minority tribes in ways that have been harmful for decades. As such, the term “stronghold” then takes on a horrible finality.

No ‘new’ candidates

Thirdly, there are active obstacles in the paths of many Kenyans seeking to vote. Many are day labourers who only earn when they are working. Even making the voting day a public holiday is not helpful for them, because in many ways, their ability to earn for their family is being stolen from them, much like the opportunities for more secure occupations were.

Another issue could be being stuck between proverbial devils and deep blue seas: when there does not seem to be any “new” candidates, conversations or possibilities, it may not make sense to select any candidate when none seems like a hopeful or viable option.

Leaders must stop courting public attention during campaigns only to run from it after being elected. Accountability works both ways, and people who do not see leaders work for them will not be interested in processes to give them more non-performers.

It is also important that all political stakeholders, ranging from politicians themselves to parties, the media and civil society hold hands to encourage participation in electoral processes, not just once every five years for national extravaganzas, but even in smaller ward level selections, by-elections and party nominations.

It is only by seeing tangible results from a democratic engagement that one will remain convinced that voting works; beyond this, we can definitely expect apathy to deepen and spread if no interventions are made.