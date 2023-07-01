Could we humans be the only intelligent beings in the universe?

The other day I was watching one of those big-ticket science documentaries on television and I couldn’t help marvelling at how the universe we live in is well-ordered.

We are told the whole thing began from an infinitely dense dot. Then something called the Big Bang happened some 13.7 billion years ago.

Within the first millisecond of this Creation, the young universe inflated at a crazy speed. Much faster than the speed of light. Scientists tell us there can be nothing that moves faster than light. But how to explain this expansion?

They say it was space that was expanding exponentially. But that no particle or such was speeding faster than light. Whatever that means. The expanding space was also trillions of degrees hot. I doubt Adam and Eve could have possibly existed in that over-heated mess.

Science is very weird. Supposedly there is stuff called anti-matter. It annihilates matter (the particles that go to make us and other things) when it comes into contact with it. Meaning if the early universe had evolved in such a manner that anti-matter outweighed matter, we would not exist. No substance would.

4.5 billion years ago

When our Sun was formed – some 4.5 billion years ago – it had the same nice balance to allow us to comfortably evolve. It is a star that is not too big nor too small.

If it was obscenely big, it would burn its hydrogen fuel too fast and die quickly. Perhaps in only a few million years. That does not allow enough time for the evolution from simple life forms to advanced civilisations. Or so evolutionary biology tells us.

The Sun is positioned well out in our home galaxy (Milky Way) such that it will not soon plunge into an enormous Black Hole at the centre of the galaxy that sucks in whatever star or material that comes near it.

This monster has a million times the mass of the Sun. Our Sun has another five billion years to live. That’s a long time for it to continue nurturing us. Or more likely we humans we’ll have long destroyed ourselves with our violent, warlike ways.

The earth we live in is a beautiful, accommodating home. It seems to have been designed purposely to make life flourish with no problem. We have the gift of oxygen and abundant water.

And where the earth is positioned in the solar system makes it not too hot nor too cold. It is also rocky, so we can move around it with no problem. Other rocky planets like Mercury and Venus are furnaces that are unliveable. Mars is a cold, dead place with a very thin atmosphere. Other outer planets are gaseous balls with poisonous gases we can’t breathe like hydrogen, sulphur ammonia and methane.

When you think of it, the earth is amazingly hospitable. It has an atmosphere with the right mix of non-toxic gases like the oxygen we breathe and the carbon dioxide plants need.

There is an ozone layer that blocks the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. Earth is also enveloped by a magnetic field that protects us from dangerous cosmic radiation and charged particles from the Sun.

Unexplored moons

Sadly, I don’t think there is intelligent life outside our earth. Or at any rate in our galaxy. There could be simple organisms and molecules elsewhere in the unexplored moons in the solar system. But intelligent life? I find that unlikely. How come it has never communicated, or established some form of contact?

Earth is awash with everyday signals and communications we humans emit and which stray beyond the solar system and into space: radio transmitters, satellites, radio telescopes and so on.

How come no extra-terrestrial has ever picked them up? These can easily be deciphered as coming from an intelligent source.

Either we are alone, or if there are intelligent beings out there, they don't want to make contact with us. This could even spell danger. Suppose they mean us harm?

There is a project in the US called SETI (the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence) which was popularised by the late Cornell University astronomer Carl Sagan. The project has been on for decades.

The scientists involved scour the skies with advanced telescopes for signals from intelligent life. They have not gotten any. None. You wonder, if there are advanced beings out there, don't they communicate or transmit anything we can detect?

If they exist, why are they mute? Don't they want to know if there are other intelligent creatures in the cosmos? Don’t tell me about UFOs (unidentified flying objects). I believe they are illusions manufactured by over-imaginative minds.

Or maybe the super beings communicate through some medium that is beyond us? Such as telepathy? You never know. Ants are mute (as far as we can tell) but they communicate and cooperate very efficiently.

The universe is unimaginably big. What advanced telescopes can see is a behemoth that is approximately 93 billion light years in diameter.

Try to wrap your mind around that size: it equates to travelling at the speed of light for 93 billion years to cover it. Mind-boggling.

Still beyond that there’s more space telescopes that cannot see because light from there can't reach them. Sagan noted with all that space it’s such a waste if we were alone. Wondrously, this universe is still expanding, seemingly faster than light, because of a force called Dark Energy. (Again, we are told it is space expanding, not the objects in it speeding like light). It’s all a puzzle. The nearest star to our sun is 4.3 light years away. That's 37.8 trillion kms.