Could sinister social media become a threat to civilised society?

Last week, this column highlighted how racists in Britain are using social media to abuse black professional footballers.

Since then, a white referee, Mike Dean, has received online death threats to himself and his family after he sent off players from two Premier League teams, Southampton and West Ham.

Dean said that as a referee, he was used to criticism, but involving his family “crossed a line”.

He reported the threats to police, who said they were investigating.

In a wider sense, one has to wonder if this new mode of communication is not the most malignant danger society faces today.

Last week, a boy of 16 was found guilty of collecting far right material and expressing racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic views on cyber platforms. He was the youngest person in the UK to commit a terrorist offence.

Violent bigotry

The judge said the boy had entered “an online world of wicked prejudice and violent bigotry”. He was only 13 when he downloaded a bomb-making manual and 14 when he joined the neo-Nazi forum, Fascist Forge. He also recruited members online to enact a “white jihad” and promote genocide against non-whites.

The judge said the boy, who lived with his grandmother in Cornwall, had “significant vulnerabilities”. He gave him a two-year rehabilitation order.

Beyond the world of racist hate, there are international ramifications stemming from ill-intentioned social media activities.

A British general, Sir Patrick Sanders, believes that this country’s enemies are hiding behind online anonymity to sow discord and spread conspiracy theories in an attempt to “tear the fabric of society apart”.

He told Sky News that countries such as Russia and China are switching to “non-military means of activities” to achieve their aims.

“You could go so far as almost to describe it as fuelling civil war,” he said.

A report last year claimed Russia had tried to influence the 2014 vote on Scottish independence, an issue which is already divisive.

***

When I first heard of the Hilde Back Education Fund, I wondered if somebody had made a mistake and the name should be Hilda Beck. It just seemed more likely. But I was thinking English.

Hilde Back, I learned, was originally a young German Jewish girl who fled to Sweden from Hitler's Third Reich, where her parents died in the Holocaust.

Bright but poor

Growing up to be a teacher in Sweden, Hilde was asked by a fellow teacher abroad if she would help pay the secondary school fees of a bright but poor child in Kenya.

The boy she sponsored, at a cost of 15 dollars a month, was Chris Mburu, who went on to graduate from the University of Nairobi, then from Harvard Law School in the United States. Today he is the UN Resident Coordinator for Congo.

Curious about the benefactor he had never met but who had transformed his life, Chris Mburu tracked down Hilde in Sweden and in 2001 launched the Fund in her name.

Hearing this story several years ago, I made enquiries and was asked, “Would you like to sponsor a boy who wants to be an airline pilot?”

Clearly a high-flyer, I thought, how could I refuse?

A few months ago, this now young man graduated from Nairobi University, not a pilot but an IT specialist, and one of more than a thousand young Kenyans, girls as well as boys, to benefit from this extraordinary charity.

Last week, I learned that Hilde Back had died, aged 99.

I am sure she could never have imagined that her long-ago act of generosity would transform many hundreds of lives. If this story intrigues you, Google up Hilde Back Education Fund to discover how you might help, if you feel so inclined.

***

A stranger in the rural areas asks a local man, “Can you tell me the quickest way to get to the next village?”

Local man: “Are you walking or driving?”

Stranger: “I’m driving.”

Local man: “That’s the quickest way.”

***

As an elderly person, I know about Facebook but I am not very sure about the techniques involved, so I am trying to make friends outside of Facebook while applying the same principles.

Therefore, every day I walk down the street and tell passers-by what I have eaten, how I feel at this moment, what I did last night and what I will do later in the day.

I give them pictures of my family and my dog and of me gardening, working in the garage, driving around town, having lunch and doing what everybody does every day.

I also listen to their conversations, give them “thumbs up” and tell them I “like” them.

And it works, just like Facebook. Already, I have four persons following me: two police officers, a private investigator and a psychiatrist.