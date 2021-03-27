Costly fuel is unjust during a pandemic

Kenol petrol station

A worker adjusts fuel prices at a Kenol Kobil petrol station in Eldoret Town.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

The price of fuel in Kenya is the highest it has been in nine years, spurring public uproar in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The time that economic activity is allowed has been understandably limited by the curfew to limit disease transmission. However, skyrocketing fuel prices have many asking what is being gained by robbing already struggling Kenyans.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.