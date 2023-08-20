Corruption killing dreams, hopes

It was a matter of time before corruption turned on the babies and ate them. It has already kidnapped them from their cradles at Pumwani Maternity Hospital and trafficked them with culprits let loose by a corrupt justice system blind to credible evidence and alert to bribes. The saga surrounding the Uasin Gishu ‘airlift’ funds depicts a country that has hit rock bottom and is morally bankrupt.

The county officials implicated in the theft of students’ money for scholarships to Finland and Canada have proved that with corruption you can destroy any life you wish, including that of students; for they are just another cash cow to be milked. Betrayal does not even begin to explain what the overseas-bound students feel, given the big let-down by the politicians their parents naively voted for.

And I cannot get my head around how other parents would think to abuse others’ children in this manner. The officials implicated in the theft are people with means to take their children to good schools and universities. They also have a legal duty of care to the electorate to ensure their children have access to quality education. Only corruption could embolden them to steal money that was contributed by parents for their children’s education.

This was not a government-funded scholarship. The question then is, how much of government scholarship funds have been stolen in this country? This is where the safety of CDF money in the hands of politicians should be questioned.

Education contributions

The hue and cry around the disappearance of the Uasin Gishu education contributions has been in the public domain for some time. The affected parents and students had raised concerns that the money may have been stolen. Why has it taken the police this long to react—and do so only after street protests by the victims?

I could only think that police do not believe it is within their remit to investigate government officials when, in fact, they have legal duty to probe all crimes regardless of the perpetrator. Slow police reaction to the Uasin Gishu case shows when it comes to crime our problem is not lack of criminal law but the two-tier system. Politicians seem to enjoy blanket ‘immunity’ from crime, even if caught with both hands deep in the Central Bank coffers.

Politicians and senior government officials are, essentially, above the law, but are they? Police, EACC, the prosecution and the Judiciary seem to work in cahoots to keep politicians away from jail when it comes to corruption despite all these officials having the mandate to deal with crime regardless of class or creed.

Influence

The finger points at the influence the political class has on our justice system. Where their offices are used to determine who runs anti-corruption offices and those within the criminal justice system despite public views wishing a transparent and more nuanced outcome.

The independence of many institutions within the criminal justice system have been compromised at the tower of politics—where it sits at the front and centre of the anti-corruption fight. How can Kenya win against corruption if those in charge of anti-graft institutions lack the backbone to even question abuse and injustice against children?

President William Ruto, like his predecessors, has issued threats to corrupt government officials. Words, again, and no action. We have been here before, with impromptu threats to corrupt officials, but saw none jailed despite billions of shillings getting lost in their hands. The President intimates that the counties are the “epicentres of looting”. How can the sewer that is county corruption be emptied when the governors go scot-free if they sing to the tune of the incumbent regime? Where it takes decades to decide high-profile corruption cases rather than months—or at least within an iron-clad time frame?

Our post-independence Presidents started as junior government officials. There is no record of them ever voicing their concerns on corruption. They couldn’t—because that would jeopardise their chance to the highest office. If a junior officer had no morals or the spine to speak up against corruption at the low level, their words would ring hollow as Presidents because they are just that—words.

Until our officials learn to act against corruption as juniors, there is no chance they will as they go up the career ladder. This is because acting against corruption is a culture that has never been encouraged. Politicians who stand up against corruption fear digging their political grave; so they would rather partake in it and keep shtum.

If we can’t punish corruption affecting children, we are nowhere near dealing with other types of graft and their victims. If corruption has festered to the point of stealing students’ scholarship funds by politicians, then there is little hope of the country having educated future ‘leaders of tomorrow’. We will have the same illiterate, incompetent thieves in office. Forever.

Dreams and hopes are being dashed and we must wake up and save our country’s future by being serious about ending corruption. By acting without fear or favour.