Coping with the gloom of Zoom meetings

Videoconference meeting

An illustration of a videoconference meeting by teleworking in the context of the containment imposed by the Covid 19 epidemic.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • It turns out that sustained, close-up eye-contact from participants on the same call is not only uncomfortable to many but stressful.
  • When you are a speaker on a group call you feel additional pressure because everyone is looking at your face.

Like hand sanitiser and face masks, Zoom and other video conferencing applications have become the embodiment of the pandemic era interaction tools. A year into the pandemic, research is starting to confirm that video conferencing saps our mental resources — inducing undue duress.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: Ban on political rallies a godsend

  2. Kaltum Guyo: No politician deserves a gun

  3. Otieno Otieno: Tanzania siege mentality on Covid worrying

  4. Tom Mshindi: Hungry children a sympton of systemic defect 

  5. Makau Mutua: Reality check on homosexuality

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.