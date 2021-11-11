COP26: The unreported stories and puzzle of 300-plus Kenya delegates

Climate change

Activists take part in a protest against climate change in Nairobi on October 29, 2021, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • The stories we’ve missed include the footprint of the Kenyan delegation to the conference.
  • The sheer numbers of Kenyan government officials at COP26 remains a mystery.

The average Sunday Nation weighs about 55 grammes (0.055 kilogrammes) and contains 52 pages. The edition of October 31 — the day COP26 opened in Glasgow — contains 100 pages and weighs about 110g (0.11kg). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.