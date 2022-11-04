Contrary to the devil’s voice, Kenya is a tribeless nation

President William Ruto wants you to know his just-announced nomination of 51 Principal Secretaries met the constitutional threshold of gender, geography and other sectarian representation. Hustlers are wrong to think otherwise.

Since the white man discovered Kenya when our great grandfathers were asleep, there has never been a more law-abiding President than Dr Ruto – who promised not to break the law even if his life depended on it.

Anyone looking for those who’ll revise the Constitution to keep themselves warm are advised to try searching in Uganda.

Two months down the line, there has not been any scintilla of evidence that President Ruto intends to eat back the oath of office he made on inauguration day.

He’s continued to love the law unconditionally, and even in instances when the law refuses to love him back, he’s turned the other cheek, as the Bible commands of him in Mathew 5:38-40.

Hustlers keenly following the political rise of their electoral product cannot help but wonder why it took them so long to elect the best thing that has ever happened to the Kenyan church, since the discovery of sealed tithe boxes.

It’s been a long time since Kenya experienced the leadership of a President who doesn’t pay evil with evil, forgives those who campaigned against him and doesn’t misuse independent institutions to go after those who aren’t his friends.

Good and gentle

Anyone claiming that the President is tribal in his allocation of government jobs are advised to read 1 Peter 2:18: “Servants, be submissive to your masters with all respect, not only to those who are good and gentle, but also to those who are unreasonable.”

Those who don’t recognise the teachings of the Bible and would want to seek refuge in the law are reminded that the President derives his mandate directly from the people of Kenya, and anyone who has a problem with him should speak directly to Kenyans without cutting through the corners.

Kenyans might not agree with the youth who refused to vote in 2022 on many things, but they are right when they claim that Kenya is a tribeless nation, which is why the sun is jealous of our people’s warmth.

Had we been segregated as some commentators would want you to believe, we wouldn’t be borrowing table salt across tribal lines.

Granted, there was a window in 2007/2008 when the devil incited certain ballot papers to cause mayhem in our land.

We’re happy to report that Kenyans now know salvation, and have sworn they will never again let elections compete with mosquitoes in denying us a peaceful sleep.

There’s only one tribe in Kenya, and that tribe has only one flag. Even hardline atheists writing their Social Studies exams know better than to cross the sacrilegious boundary and replace “Oh God of All Creation” with “Oh Stone of All Creation”.

If our National Anthem is agreeable to all who call Kenya home, the small matter of national belonging should never be in doubt.

Those saying the President stuffed the 51-member PS list with those from his backyard should know the President contested the elections to represent only one backyard – Kenya.

His face might not be smoother than the Nairobi Expressway, but it isn’t because his tribe is written on it.

In any case, the only qualification necessary for appointment to government is to be an adult of sound mind holding a Kenyan identity.

So far, no litigant has emerged from the woods to accuse President Ruto of nominating children to adult jobs, and there is still no proof presented in court that any of the nominees have minds that don’t have sound.