Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

University of Nairobi council chair Julia Ojiambo, Vice Chancellor Stephen Kiama and council member Marie Rarieya during a press conference announcing changes in governance structure, July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • Universities with strong technical and research foundations must exploit the potential they have among their faculties and post-graduate students.
  • Universities need to proactively engage industry if some of the promising innovations are to be picked up and tested commercially.

I spent most of last week listening to university professors describe some of the research work they have done and marvelled at the breadth of knowledge and innovation that local universities possess. Then on Friday, I read that our four top public universities are in the list of strategic but seriously ailing state corporations that the International Monetary Fund is squeezing the government to restructure.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  2. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  3. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Winners and losers in the new scramble for the soul of Mt Kenya 

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Let’s fully back Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.