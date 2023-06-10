Content policy can ease some of the impending tax pain

No Public Finance Bill has generated as much polarised debate and public emotion as the one President William Ruto is asking Parliament to approve.

But none has contained such extensive and, arguably, controversial taxation measures, presented at a time of comparably severe economic deprivation.

Not many will agree with the pro-Bill sceptics saying that the loudest noise is being made by people that for long have been cushioned from bearing the full responsibility of paying taxes.

The fact remains that the salaried middle class has been an easy target for tax extraction even as they sustained a social safety net that replaced deplorable public social services.

This has been happening as substantial tax payments from individuals and companies were stolen and/or wasted on non-essential spending.

So, while there is honest pushback because many people cannot spare anything more for a ravenous government, those pushing for the Bill are also struggling with the public relations nightmare of explaining why taxpayers must pay even more to fund fairy-tale promises from a government that has chosen to sustain deceit and corruption.

The truth, however, is that the Bill will pass because the ruling coalition controls Parliament. This will trigger a reaction. Protests will be there — on the streets maybe if Raila Odinga persuades tired Kenyans to demonstrate, online and in newspaper columns and radio and TV discussions. A few plaintive voices in Parliament will be ignored and then life will go on. In another year, the whiff of elections 2027 will be strong and another set of lies will be unleashed on Kenyans.

Meanwhile, the government continues to fiddle and twaddle over the implementation of really progressive policies that could bring tangible change to the lives of thousands of Kenyans and even support the application of some of the policies in existence. One such policy is the Local Content Mechanism that I have written about before.

My concern is neither unique nor novel. Back in August 2021, then-CEO of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Ms Phyllis Wakiaga, wrote about the same issue. Underscoring the importance of the development and implementation of policies and guidelines that encourage increased production, manufacture and sale of locally produced goods and services, she was, however, more concerned about the non-implementation of existing policies.

Value addition

“For instance, the Local Content Bill, 2018 which was set to steer the sector, as well as develop and promote production, is likely not to be realised. And yet, it has been proven that promoting local content will enhance value-addition and economics for businesses, services, goods and experts (human capital). In tandem, this would lead to better production, improved skills, create more job opportunities and enhance knowledge transfer.”

The Buy Kenya Build Kenya Strategy rolled out in June 2017 with plans to spend Sh2.4 billion to promote local businesses by encouraging “local production processes to pay special attention to local content and value addition requirements” had by the end of the five-year plan period not achieved much, though the funds had been spent.

This lamentable reality persists despite lessons from other countries on the positive impact of implementing policies that demand the use of local content in manufacturing. Indonesia, for instance, implements a strict local content policy to “protect and stimulate local industries, create employment; boost exports; and enhance local innovation.”

The country recently extended the local content policy to cover its telecommunication and automobile industry. The new regulation requires around 30 – 40 per cent of local content for its 4G/LTE equipment. As it stands, foreign companies that want to sell their 4G/LTE products in Indonesia must build their factory in the country or find local manufacturers as their business partners.

Similarly, local content policies are embedded in China’s automobile industry. Beginning in the 1980s, China designated the auto industry as a pillar for economic growth and began subsidising the industry and encouraging joint ventures with foreign investors, both to increase production and acquire technology. The results have been outstanding.

A similar success story is found closer home in the South African motor vehicle industry. The local content policy has been applied and it has helped spawn a vibrant automotive industry that contributes significantly to that country’s economic success.

Here at home, a local content project has been developed by the Global Institute of Management and presented to the government where it has reportedly been well received. There are even benefactors willing to fund its rollout only if the final decisive nod can be given either by Minister Moses Kuria (who incidentally recently was in Indonesia) or by President Ruto. Whoever it is, please act. This will be one sure palliative against the painful consequences the Finance Bill will inevitably trigger.