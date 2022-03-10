Constructive journalism might have saved us from boda boda terror

Women protest

Women protest on the streets of Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following the sexual assault of a female motorist by boda boda riders along Forest road. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Constructive journalism is an additional layer in reporting.
  • Some journalists and academics also call it “solution journalism” or “positive reporting”.

Constructive journalism — solution-focused news coverage — might have saved us from the terror of the boda boda operators. It just might have, if constructive journalism had been consistently applied to the coverage of the boda boda menace since it began to surface more than 13 years ago.

