Constructive journalism might have saved us from boda boda terror

Constructive journalism — solution-focused news coverage — might have saved us from the terror of the boda boda operators. It just might have, if constructive journalism had been consistently applied to the coverage of the boda boda menace since it began to surface more than 13 years ago.

The problem has been with us since 2008, when the government zero-rated the import duty on motorcycles, making boda bodas highly affordable. Suddenly, they were everywhere, being used as affordable transport for passengers and goods by operators who are, in some cases, untrained and unlicensed.

The boda boda operators became a law unto themselves, as the Daily Nation points out in an editorial (“Hunt down and punish ‘boda boda’ criminals” — March 8, 2022). “Tolerated for a long time, especially by traffic police and county traffic marshalls, these crooked riders have become the perpetrators of violent crimes and behave as if they own the roads,” the editorial states.

Allan Olingo’s article, “Boda boda: How Rwanda got it right”, also published in Tuesday’s Daily Nation, shows an aspect of constructive journalism — finding out what others have done to solve similar problems.

An abundance of such articles over the years airing possible solutions for the boda boda problem might have nipped the terror in the bud. What has happened since Monday, following the incident in which boda boda operators assaulted a woman driver, is an indicator of the power of the media when properly used to remedy situations. The assault occurred on Friday on Professor Wangari Maathai Road and was reported to the police. But it remained business as usual until Monday, when a video clip of the assault started circulating in the social media.

Solution journalism

With the resulting outburst of public anger, the government unleashed a flurry of measures to rein in the rogue riders. The measures could have come earlier, when it began to emerge, had the problem been sufficiently ventilated through constructive journalism.

Constructive journalism is an additional layer in reporting. Instead of simply recounting a problem, the journalist goes further to explore solutions for it by talking to people who may have answers or suggestions for it.

This genre of journalism goes beyond the immediacy of breaking news and provides context and a deeper understanding of events. Some journalists and academics also call it “solution journalism” or “positive reporting”—although there may be nuanced differences in the use of the terms.

Constructive journalism is in keeping with the theory of the Press, which holds that journalists have the social responsibility to explore solutions to society’s problems and facilitate public debate on their solutions. That way, it influences political action and the formation of public opinion that helps to create good governance and a functioning society.

Coincidentally, on Tuesday, key NMG editors met with a group of 12 journalists visiting from Denmark. They are advocates of constructive journalism. One of them, Ulrik Haagerup, is a constructive journalism guru.

Mr Haagerup is the CEO and founder of the Aarhus University-based Constructive Institute, an independent organisation promoting constructive journalism. A former executive director of Danish Broadcasting Corporation, where he introduced constructive journalism, he is the author of Constructive News.

Last week, I misstated in (“‘Decision 2022’ headlines that set fire to the imagination of readers” — Daily Nation, March 4, 2022) that Kwanza MP George Kapten died “just over two years ago” . He died just over 22 years ago.

How did 22 become two? When readers asked, I was tempted to blame the printer’s devil. But I failed to double-check my copy and the copy editor assumed I couldn’t get such a basic and well-known fact wrong.

The death of the fiery MP, who was also a lawyer, was controversial. He died in bed on Christmas Day in 1999 at his Milimani Estate home in Kitale. Some MPs alleged foul play, saying he died a few months after sensationally claiming President Daniel arap Moi was the prime suspect in the Goldenberg scandal.