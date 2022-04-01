Constitutions are an elite compact with very little input from Wanjiku

Finally, the judgement is in. The BBI is invalidated because the President was involved. On all the other counts, the court agrees that it is up to us the citizens of Kenya to make our Constitution. But of course it is up to us to self-determine our destiny.

Frankly, only a colonial adage would have found otherwise. The Supreme Court also seemed to praise the “independence Constitution”, upset that our parent mutilated it. This is a romantic interpretation of constitutions, which of course we are now bound by until the next revolution! The majority of constitutions in the world, including that 1963 and 2010 ones, are cease fire documents, usually borne of civil war.

What the Court did not tell you was that first, the 1963 document was an appendix to the independence order in council, the “law” in which the queen of the England “granted” your parents or grand-parents independence. Yes, and sorry to offend your sensibilities, “granted”.

Second, the court did not also tell you that it was negotiated by a few persons, mainly those who had colonised your grand-parents, and 40 or so Kenyan elites in Lancaster House. And as a matter of historical fact, there was no public participation.

History is important because it gives you an insight into the context, and, therefore, a glimpse into minds, of those who framed the Constitution of Kenya 1963. The Kenyan elite who were in Lancaster wanted independence and were willing to compromise to get it. The colonials and their Kenyan collaborators wanted regional governments.

And so Kenyatta and his colleagues accepted the bargain. On return to Kenya and now in government, they immediately started to dismantle regional governments. Within four years they had succeeded. The learned judges found that the independence Constitution was “mutilated”. Well, we have no apologies to offer.

Fast forward to how we came to make our own Constitution in 2010. The 2010 constitution was very much an elite compact.

New Constitution

The second liberation was to free ourselves from an oppressive state, not led by colonials, but our very own. We failed for more than three decades in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Finally, the moment of relief came in 2002. The ‘Kibaki tosha’ moment booted the Kanu regime out of power. That breath of fresh air was the moment we needed to finally write a new Constitution. But we were not able to agree, leading to a spectacular walkout at the Bomas constitutional conference.

That failure to find political compromise in the years immediately before the 2005 referendum resulted in the NO vote. The National Rainbow Coalition had come to office partly on the promise of delivering a new constitution within the first 100 days. But the sharp disagreements among the political elite led to a contested referendum. It was the poisoned atmosphere of that referendum that led to the hotly contested presidential elections of 2007.

The campaigns involved intense ethnic mobilisation, resulting in communities perceived to support the incumbent being expelled from “certain zones”. More than 350,000 Kenyans were internally displaced. The widespread violence led to a mediation process among the political elite presided by the late Kofi Anan.

While President Kibaki and Rt. Hon Odinga were the principals, negotiating for the PNU were honorables Martha Karua, Moses Wetangula, Sam Ongeri and late Mutula Kilonzo. ODM fielded James Orengo, William Ruto, Sally Koskei and Musalia Mudavadi. The outcome was the grand coalition government.

The Constitution of Kenya Review Act 2008 was one of the immediate deliverables of that grand coalition. This act facilitated the promulgation of a new Constitution in 2010. With the exception of the referendum itself, all other institutions that this law created did not in fact involve Wanjiku directly. Rather, they were a committee of experts, the parliamentary select committee and the national assembly itself.

The committee of experts, not Wanjiku, produced the harmonised draft constitution.

The experts referred all contentious issues for political negotiations by a parliamentary select committee of 26, chaired by Abdikadir Mohamed SC.

Political consensus

By achieving political consensus – agreement among the political elite – a compact if you like – the committee ensured a positive result at the referendum. Interestingly, not all the leaders in the negotiations ended up supporting the compact. Most notably, William Ruto, a lead negotiator for ODM, decided to oppose the constitution and lead the NO campaign.

Institutions, both legal and political, including the courts, electoral laws, assemblies or parliaments do not constitute or create themselves. There is a more supreme source of their political legitimacy and to which they owe their origins – constituent power. That power belongs to the people.

So how is constituent power to be exercised? Some of the requirements by the Court such as civic education left us in a quandary. It creates a circularity of logic. Who is to instruct or educate the more supreme power? Since the court has ruled that the Executive should not be involved, who is constituted as we are today as the provider of the civic education that the court demand? Who is to conduct the public participation that the court demands of us?

In the making of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the people acted through their elected representatives, who then set up the mechanisms to draft and negotiate a proposed constitution. The peoples’ consent was sought through the referendum. Yes, the peoples’ views were sought by the CKRC process, but the actual drafting was by a committee of experts.

The committee of experts that tried to provide civic education during the second effort after 2008 was not set up by Wanjiku. Neither was it an elected constituent assembly. Rather, it had been set up by the political elite, through Parliament and the Executive. It was the result of the National Accord. A cease fire arrangement brokered by an alarmed international community.

What is different with the BBI? The peoples’ views were sought, though the court says not enough. Drafting was by a secretariat of experts. The elected representatives considered and passed the proposals in both houses of Parliament and, in 44 county assemblies. Why not let Wanjiku decide?