Constitution was to set us free, but Kenyans are everywhere in chains

Promulgation

Ecstatic Kenyans during the promulgation of the Constitution on August 27, 2010 at Uhuru Park, Nairobi. Eric Ng’eno writes that its manifest agenda is to “decolonise Kenya and actualise a dispensation where we the people...finally own sovereign power”.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

It will hardly come as a shock that our political elite has been at odds with the Constitution of Kenya 2010 since its promulgation. Indeed, the promulgation itself happened because many of these potentates needed to win a political contest, galvanise a legacy or catalyse political momentum in the run-up to a general election. The motives for supporting it are often as diverse as they are absurd.

