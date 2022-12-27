Constitution the New Year puzzle

The debate around constitutional changes kicked off again almost immediately President William Ruto assumed office.

And questions abound: Is there a constitutional moment in Kenya? Or what motivated the President to advance a constitutional amendment? Will Dr Ruto succeed where President Uhuru Kenyatta failed?

Sampling Kenyans' views about changing the supreme law would easily return negative responses. True to the words of President Ruto during the August elections, most Kenyans have their minds fixed on changing their lives for the better by improving their revenue income for those in business and accessing basic needs for the many citizens at the bottom of the pyramid.

Frankly, that should be the conversation amid the government’s effort to tame the skyrocketing public debt and, hence, high cost of living that has left most citizens in abject poverty.

The President recently gave the strongest signal yet of pursuing constitutional amendments when he asked the Speakers of the two Houses to consider areas that need amendments. This has already sparked public discourse because of Ruto’s past stand.

Most Kenyans wonder whether changing the Constitution has now become a priority for him, even after, during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns, having prioritised ‘changing’ the economy.

Has the President backpedalled on his promise? Despite the emerging opposition from a section of lawyers and the political class, that is not far-fetched. It is only a matter of time before the question of amending the 2010 Constitution gathers steam.

Despite opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on the premise of lack of inclusivity and public participation, President Ruto had all along wanted the Constitution amended. Remember, he opposed the 2010 Constitution almost singlehandedly—albeit with the help of the Church, which equally felt shortchanged in its views, especially on the issue of the right to life and abortion.

The President’s proposal to anchor CDF in the Constitution would safeguard the interests of the political class and entice them to support the law change; hence, the proposed amendments are baited to entice support.

Members of the National Assembly are keen to have the Constituency Development Fund anchored in the Constitution owing to their failed attempt at implementing it under the National Government Constituency Development Fund Act, 2015 after the apex court declared the CDF Act, 2003 unconstitutional.

Vicious argument

While the MPs have maintained a vicious argument that it is was not the newer law that was nullified, the ripple effect of the ruling has legal force requiring the MPs to focus on oversight.

To win over the Senate, there is a proposal to establish the Senate Oversight and National Government Affirmative Action Funds in the Constitution to help senators oversee the devolved units.

Most senators have complained that they are not supported to discharge their constitutional mandate, including travelling to their respective counties despite covering an expansive area, unlike Members of the National Assembly.

The Office of the Official Opposition, as proposed, would institutionalise good governance and strengthen oversight and our democracy. There has been a sustained argument that the Constitution ignores the plight of politicians who fail to secure the presidency, hence weakening the Opposition leader’s stamina to hold the government of the day to account.

Often, after a general election, several leaders from the opposition parties easily jump ship, which does not sit well with a constitutional democracy like ours. It is currently very hard for the Opposition to come up with a shadow cabinet to monitor the functioning of the national executive—like in the 1990s; hence, the amendment is likely to garner the support of the Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka troops in Parliament.

A proposal to have the cabinet secretaries respond to questions in Parliament is highly welcome to avoid bossy Cabinet secretaries snubbing the House whenever they are called upon to do so. While the Constitution envisions separation of powers and functions between the Legislature and the Executive, responding to pertinent issues on the Floor will be good for accountability.

Lastly, the two-thirds gender rule need be fully implemented. Despite a Supreme Court judgment almost seven years ago requiring Parliament to ensure it was done or risk dissolution, little has been done to actualise the promise. Amending Article 97 (3) is, thus, foreseeable.

The Constitution details how it should be amended. There are two avenues: The parliamentary and referendum ways. Whether the proposed amendment will go through Parliament and not subject Kenyans to a referendum, as would have been under BBI, time will tell.



