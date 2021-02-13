Coming soon; Uhuru, Ruto messy divorce

We have known for some time now that all is not well in the political marriage between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

What we didn’t know is that the President would be the first to publicly ask for a divorce.

With all the power he presumably wields, you would think he would be able to put up with the irritations of their abusive marriage until the 2022 General Election do them part.

For all the jealousy demons that seized him following the Handshake, Dr Ruto isn’t exactly a disrespectful partner, is he?

Well, he has this weird habit of badmouthing the performance of the government he is supposedly part of. But he doesn’t go around hurling personal abuses at the President either. So why did the President find it right to publicly ask for divorce on Friday?

I think it is because Mr Kenyatta knows that sooner or later Dr Ruto will start going for him.

Coded messages in the Deputy President’s recent public speeches suggest that he is about to let rip.

Political debt

Responding to Mr Kenyatta’s remarks dismissing the notion of a political debt to his deputy, Dr Ruto sarcastically told a public gathering in Narok that he would have no hard feelings towards the President for renouncing a promise made voluntarily.

On Friday, the same day his boss challenged him to quit, the Deputy President was also in Kiambu where he chose to remind the President how he had stood with him in 2013 against the backdrop of opposition to his candidature.

Lion in the rain

To be fair to Dr Ruto, he has only recently started throwing direct punches after the President began calling himself ‘a lion in the rain’ and took the gloves off. The escalation of hostilities between the two in recent weeks can be traced to January 18 when the President gave an interview to Kikuyu vernacular radio stations and ridiculed unnamed people who were questioning the budget for the planned constitutional referendum yet they steal Sh2 billion from the government daily.

Dr Ruto’s supporters, as is often the case whenever corruption is mentioned in a sentence, were not impressed.

Early February the President appeared to add salt to injury with those remarks at Sagana about some people trying to enter his house through the kitchen door and declaring that he would push back.

How this one goes might actually determine how soon Dr Ruto starts saying all the nasty things he thinks about his boss in public.

Like in the camel and the tent story, the Deputy President has his head in the President’s political bedroom and is stretching his neck and front legs.

If and when he is satisfied that there won’t be any backlash once inside, he will start kicking the owner.

Things could get especially noisy and messy during the campaigns for the BBI referendum in June.