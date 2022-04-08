Columnists are a necessary evil

This week, Kenyans have been preoccupied with two issues: the looming party nominations, which are likely to be as contentious as they have been since the advent of pluralism, and the devastating fuel shortage that has dealt a cruel blow to our sickly economy.

This last I’ll give a wide berth to because I have no idea what is actually going on. The government says there is enough fuel, but the “opposition” talks about cartels working hard to burden the taxpayer. I don’t know whom to believe but this fuel crisis must end. Such jolts to the economy cannot be sustained.

At the moment, there is really little to say about the party primaries scheduled for April 14, for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and the ones supposed to be going on for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). As usual, the nominations process has proved to be quite a headache for the principals of those formations and how they resolve the emerging issues will definitely have a bearing on the fortunes of both coalitions at the August 9 General Election.

Should either side’s principals ride roughshod over the wishes of the voters by picking unpopular bosom buddies for direct nominations, the number of independent candidates will rise and the actual election, as in the past, may cost the parties the numbers in Parliament and county assemblies that they are looking for. And since both Azimio and UDA are convinced that they have the votes to propel them to State House, one can understand the anxiety about getting it just right. Massive fallouts are inevitable this season.

Half-cocked

But all this is beside the point: I don’t want to go into those issues half-cocked, which is what happens when matters are either too complex or too contentious for casual handling. I would far much rather go into the manner in which journalists are gearing up to set the agenda for the country in these sensitive times. Despite all the negative comments made by politicians against journalists when they don’t get the kind of coverage they crave, the mainstream media remain the most trusted institution in this country.

Certainly, journalists are supposed to play a neutral role and give every major political player balanced coverage, especially during the campaign period. They should, although in my view they started too early for the campaign period is actually supposed to start on May 29 and end on August 6. This is a howler, of course.

Somebody must have a keen sense of humour at the IEBC. So far, the mainstream media have played their rightful role in giving balanced coverage to both sides of the political equation, but of course, some nay-sayers believe their masters should be hogging all the limelight. And then there are those who attack the written word with such polysyllabic ferociousness that readers are left scratching their heads. They too have a role to play, even if they only speak to themselves.

As an outsider, I would say the management of mainstream media houses have acquitted themselves quite well. It would be ridiculous to suggest that reporters and editors in newspaper and television stations don’t hold individual convictions.

Serious credibility issues

They do all the time, but they must strive to ensure their biases do not interfere with their work, else their careers will be in jeopardy. I remember during the 2007 elections when moral scruples were thrown out of the window and serious credibility issues arose. One hopes this is not replicated this year. In the meantime, there is a certain class of journalists whose work confuses readers no end. Known as opinion writers, these folks are allowed a certain latitude to articulate their personal views on any issue without attracting sanctions or opprobrium. They do not pretend to know everything and their views are hardly ever the last word on anything. They are not expected to be neutral, and most often they are not, but even if their writing is informed by something more intelligent than petty parroting of slogans, they must be heard.

And then there is another class of opinion writers who do not even pretend to be anything more than political hacks. When they resort to personal vindictiveness, they shape a largely negative public opinion. They are in the same class as some talking heads on television, people you listen to, only because they make you mad. Nevertheless, a successful commentator is one whose views you disagree with, yet you cannot move on to the next page or switch to another channel because you respect what they have to say.

In my view, the worst commentators are those whose ideas are so cast in stone they cannot carry on an intelligent conversation. Such people are worse than propagandists — people who try to convince one to see their point of view using specious argument and not facts.

Propaganda is a very potent weapon, for its practitioners have all the answers. Any attempt to convince the hoi polloi that there is another side to any argument is doomed to fail, for alternative truth is always sweeter than the real thing.