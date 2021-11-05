Colonial propaganda of profiling ‘others’ has vandalised our moral compass 

Mau Mau fighters

Suspected Mau Mau fighters in a reserve during the Mau Mau uprising against British colonial rule in Kenya in this photo taken in October 1952. The colonial tendency to profile people according to their tribes persists to this day. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • William Ruto has had to endure rabid denunciation, animated by the visceral of his rivals hell-bent on grounding him politically.
  • The Gikuyu and Ruto share the unfortunate, colonial and neocolonial burden of being called thieves by people who lack shame and a sense of irony.

It is obvious that colonialism was an atrocious enterprise founded on robbery, theft, murder, fraud and enslavement. The scale of this historical crime is stupendous, both in time and scale. As we are about to see, its reverberations continue to haunt us with grievous disturbances in the globalised age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.