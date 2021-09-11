Coalitions are the norm in many democracies

From left to right: Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Kanu leader Gideon Moi after they arrived for a retreat at the Great Rift Valley Lodge on August 16, 2022.

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

Political coalitions in Kenya are nearly as old as multiparty politics. And they are here to stay. Since 2002, we have gone through different formations such as Narc, PNU, CORD, Nasa, Jubilee. New ones are sure to emerge ahead of next year's general election. Already that is happening. No sooner had Nasa died than One Kenya Alliance (OKA) was born.

