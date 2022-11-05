Climate activists get more brazen in fight against fuel licences

As protests go, the actions of Britain’s climate activists could hardly be more spectacular.

They threw chocolate cake into the face of King Charles’s waxworks figure at Madame Tussaud’s gallery in London, having earlier splashed tomato soup over Van Gogh’s famous Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery, and glued themselves to the frame of a priceless Leonardo da Vinci copy at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Two of their more nimble number climbed 80 metres up the QE2 bridge over the River Thames, while others sprayed orange paint over the Rolex jewellers’ premises and on Harrods famous store in Knightsbridge.

Another group blocked the famous Abbey Road pedestrian crossing in London, which featured on the cover of the Beatles’ famous 1970 album.

The activists are members of the Just Stop Oil movement, a coalition of groups working to pressure the government into halting all new fossil fuel licences. The latest protests were part of a concerted drive across the month of October, which saw more than 700 demonstrators arrested.

Their tactic of glueing themselves to roads or street furniture to stop traffic has infuriated motorists, but the demonstrators argue that only extreme measures will move officialdom to action.

A recent report by the Lancet Countdown publication argued that climate change is already impacting people’s health. Temperature records have been broken around the world during 2022, including in the UK, where 40C was recorded in July.

Such extreme heat worsens conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory disease and causes heat stroke and poor mental health.

A particular cause of the protesters’ anger was the decision by Britain’s new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, not to attend the important, 12-day COP27 meeting starting in Egypt today. He said that he was too busy preparing for a crucial economic budget to be delivered on November 17.

However, such was the outrage, both at home and internationally, that Mr Sunak made what one commentator described as “a screeching U-turn” and on November 2 changed his mind. He declared that there could be no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” and thus he would go to the Sharm el Sheikh meeting after all.

Adrian Johnson, a former deputy headteacher from Perthshire in Scotland, explained the thinking behind the protesters’ actions. He said, “The breakdown of the climate is here and it is due to the extraction of fossil fuels.

“Any new fossil fuel projects will cause irreparable damage to the climate, and yet this is the path our government is following by granting over 100 new oil and gas licences.

“It makes no sense and is reckless beyond belief. That is why I have decided to take action. I can no longer ignore it.”

* * *

Meanwhile, Premier Sunak is grappling with a long list of inherited problems, prominent among them a crisis in migration.

Some 38,000 illegal migrants have made the English Channel crossing from France so far this year, about 10,000 more than in the whole of 2021. Numbers were particularly high in October.

The immigration system requires that new arrivals are held initially at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent for a few days, before being sent to other approved accommodation, including hotels, to await decisions on their applications to stay.

However, many families have spent as long as three or four weeks at Manston, resulting in massive overcrowding, with 4,000 people occupying buildings designed to hold 1,600. There have been reports of disease and violence, a lack of beds and no access to fresh air and exercise.

The situation worsened when hundreds of migrants were moved to Manston after a man threw fire bombs at a separate processing centre in Dover.

Much of the blame for the migration mess has been directed at Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has been accused of blocking the use of hotels, said to be costing the government some £7 million a day.

Ms Braverman denied the accusations in a statement to the House of Commons, but another of her remarks landed her in hot water. This was when she characterised the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats as an “invasion.”

A statement by the Refugee Council said, “To describe the serious and complex situation created by the asylum crisis as an invasion is appalling, wrong and dangerous.” The opposition Labour party denounced the words as “highly inflammatory”.

* * *

Metal detectorist Steve Andrews was delighted when he found a wedding ring under the sand at St Aubin’s Bay on the Channel Island of Jersey.

He promptly posted a picture of his find on Facebook, hoping the unhappy party might see the item and retrieve their long-lost love token.

And against all the odds, the owner did see the message. But then reality intervened. “Throw it back into the sea,” she said. “I never want to see it again.”

It seems she tossed the ring into the waves after a bad divorce 33 years earlier.

“Oh, well,” said a philosophical Steve, “I’ll pop it back in next time I’m down at the seaside.”