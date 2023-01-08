Clarify on safety of police officers

The security chiefs have reiterated the fact that police officers can and should defend themselves while executing their duties. This is not something that sits well with Kenyans.

Police have not had a great record when it comes to the use of firearms and how they deal with crime generally.

The issue of extrajudicial killings is another blot on the police record that results from abuse of power. It is, therefore, important that the government provides further guidelines and changes the law, if need be, to stop police from abusing the law in the name of carrying out their duties.

There was hue and cry on runaway extrajudicial killings in the past decade in Kenya than at any other time. The previous administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the police under IG Hilary Mutyambai and DCI George Kinoti, defended the police on it. There were denials of police involvement even as hundreds of bodies found dumped in rivers were blamed on them by the affected communities.

IPOA was blind to the menace and other excesses by the police—until now. It is difficult for the abuse of power by the police to be dealt with if the government and all departments that deal with this abuse of power read from the same script in defence of extrajudicial killings.

Use live bullets

It is important and, a big relief, that the issue of extrajudicial killings is at the front of public discussions and the government is willing to engage in order to stamp it out. However, the government is being contradictory when it says in the same breath that it supports the same police that have been at the centre of allegations of extrajudicial killings to use live bullets to defend themselves. This is not helpful at all.

The police in Kenya don’t seem to know how else to deal with crime and defend themselves without opening fire. Not all cases of criminal nature or defence by the police should require use of firearms. Kenyan police have litany of crimes to deal with and all should require bespoke response. Dealing with criminals such as cattle rustlers is completely different from dealing with an unarmed robber or even a mugger in the city.

One biggest complaint by Kenyans has been abuse of firearms by the police. Many innocent lives have been lost at the hands of trigger-happy officers who believe it is their right to be the police, prosecutor and judge and hence taking away lives without due process is what they were employed for. This is something that now needs to be resigned into the history books.

Police may have the right to defend themselves but they do not all have the right to open firearms willy-nilly at anyone they deem to be a criminal.

There has to be better control of how police use firearms, especially in urban areas, where cases of extrajudicial killings have been reported. Mathare residents bear the scar of this by virtue of being one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Nairobi for instance.

Eastleigh youth were at the mercy of a killer police with carte blanche powers to take the life of any youth involved in minor crimes. This is not defence but chaotic and inhumane ways of dealing with crime.

Indeed, the police can defend themselves and that must be done within the law but if the same laws have been abused, then it is time to rethink them in order to set new ones that would give clearer guidelines as to how officers deal with various crimes. Without putting stringent controls on the use of firearms by the police, the issue of extrajudicial killings won’t go away. We are not a society known for respect for the rule of law and I am not confident that the police won’t relapse into their old ways of abusing powers once the dust settles on extrajudicial killings.

Criminal justice system

The police and all agencies within the criminal justice system (CJS) have mandates; hence, why it is important to emphasise on separation of powers within CJS in order for the police to know not to kill in the name of defending themselves.

They should always be able to defend themselves by use of the right gears such as bullet-proof jackets and headgear and use stun guns in place of live bullets.

There must be emphasis on use of body cameras too for every police officer while on duty to enhance accountability. We are still groping in the dark on Police excesses despite the advancement of technology to help keep both the police and public safe.

Saying Kenyan police can defend itself within the law is not enough; there is a need for clarity and clear guidelines on what that means.

The government must invest in more tools than just live bullets to tackle crime and save lives that are being lost to rogue police officers. Clarity on police powers must be the key issue.