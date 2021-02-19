Citizens vs State: Why ruling elites are averse to public participation

The crisis of public participation in Kenya points to a deeper problem of constitutional compliance, and explains the thinking behind ongoing endeavours to change the Constitution.

National values and principles of governance in Article 10 provide the organising framework of the entire Constitution and the defining characteristics of the Kenya we want. Unfortunately, our political elite eagerly gravitate towards the fatal temptations of the Imperial Executive, even as we understand it to be the monster behind all our woes as a people.

In Kenya, therefore, the iron law of oligarchy on steroids is starkly manifested. Profuse declarations of high-minded civic principles are accompanied by active efforts to contradict them in practice.

I believe time has come to evaluate how public participation has fared over the past decade it has been in place as a mandatory principle of governance. It cannot be gainsaid that our political elites have invested much greater effort in limiting, undermining, delaying, evading and avoiding public participation, than in their habitually minimal, perfunctory concessions to it. Political body language suggests an antipathy towards public participation verging on a deadly allergy.

Democracy

Yet public participation is vital for our democracy. The Constitution locates sovereignty with the people and recognises their power to exercise it directly, or delegate it. The exercise of sovereignty demands continuous opportunity to participate in governance.

The citizen requires avenues of accessing information, of mobiliding and organising, of reasoning and expression, and of making her voice heard “in ways that cannot be ignored”. Thus, she defends her rights, asserts her interests, takes part in civic activity to solve collective problems, engages leaders and holds them accountable in effective and meaningful ways.

Through public participation, therefore, society is able to protect and advance individual and group rights, deepen democracy, make government responsive and efficient, thus improving overall welfare.

If public participation is such a great thing, why does leadership, and especially its executive variant, evince such visceral antipathy to it?

First, a totalistic, imperial executive thrives on the necessity of extinguishing the citizen from governance. Such a regime detests the accountability that the public participation dimension of democracy entails.

The plan, therefore, is to illegally appropriate sovereignty and marginalise the citizen, by reducing and perverting her participation to the ritual of election, whereby citizens are periodically summoned to sign and hand over another blank cheque for politicians to do as they wish.

Absolute extinction

An extractive elite must therefore be viewed in terms of absolute extinction of citizen rights and participation. Thus, elections where citizens are expected to wield power are reduced to staged performance of civic fraud aimed at stealing all vestiges of voice and power and deploying them to exploit and repress its legitimate owners.

The second reason for the political allergy to public participation is that it actually requires not just constant contact with, but total deference to ordinary wananchi, an idea our elites find grievously insulting.

The third reason is that public participation rights the wrongs of our past (mis)governance model by inverting the relationship between citizens and government.

An imperial executive considers citizens as bearers of only duties, not rights. Government is the master, and the citizen, a slave. The idea that government, in its awesome majesty and splendour, is now servant of the citizen under the 2010 Constitution, is a difficult one for an executive with imperial tendencies to process or accept.

If you doubt my observations, consider the current reactions of our powerful elites to our constitutional dispensation, and their overt intention, not only to severely contract it, but also reformulate it entirely. This objective is perfectly aligned with their modus operandi, which entails the complete avoidance of meaningful citizen engagement, or exhaustive discourse on material particulars of the derogation agenda.

Referendum

The path to the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment self-consciously seeks to evade all citizen participation, including a referendum. Consider also the fact that the BBI proposals aim to countermand citizen rights with absurd references to explicitly codified citizen duties.

Further, notice that there is no recorded acknowledgement of the fact that the State has stubbornly failed to discharge its constitutional obligation to fulfil any economic and social rights, continues to infringe fundamental human rights and freedoms, and is averse to accountability.

Finally, see the totality of State action during a pandemic with existential implications. Government did not do much to assist citizens, but invested billions in violence that was deployed to accelerate the contraction of democratic and fundamental human rights.

All of this point to the inescapable conclusion that the ideal State in the eyes of our elites is a total executive with silent, invisible citizens. Well-meaning elites should not go to such lengths to avoid public participation, if their agenda is for the benefit of citizens.