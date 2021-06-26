Chris Kirubi, the Kenyan oligarch

Chris Kirubi

The late business tycoon Chris Kirubi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • As one leader after another took the lectern to sing Hosanna to Kirubi, the truth about who actually runs – nay, rules – Kenya was revealed.
  • Raising their voices to outdo each other about Kirubi’s exploits, the politicians let us see the godforsaken entrails.

Politicians don’t usually tell the truth at funerals. But sometimes – on rare occasions – they become giddy and do so by accident. That’s what happened at the funeral last week of the late business oligarch Chris Kirubi. The country’s most senior political leaders inadvertently let it all hang out. It was a stunning display of political obsequiousness only last seen at the burial of the late dictator Daniel arap Moi. Except Kirubi wasn’t a politician, and never held any elective public office. However, he had amassed a lot of moolah. At one point, Forbes ranked Kirubi only second to the Kenyattas in wealth in Kenya. They say money talks, and the other stuff walks. That’s raw power. 

