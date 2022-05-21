Choice of Karua a new beginning for our politics

The appointment of Ms Martha Karua as the official deputy of presidential hopeful Raila Amolo Odinga was a turning point for this year’s State House race in Kenya, which has so far been populated by men. The Azimio coalition’s running mate seat was strongly contested across multiple political divides, and the choice of Ms Karua has been a pivot point for several of the other people on the coalition’s longlist.

The presence of a woman candidate in such a high role within a mainstream party is what makes this a historic moment. Most women who run for president have had to do so on the tickets of smaller marginal parties, which tend to lack the resources, membership and ground support to get the candidate very far.

In general, Kenyan presidential races tend to isolate two or at most three frontrunners early on, who then mop up the vast majority of votes.

Ms Karua is, therefore, a gamechanger in this election, no matter what direction it goes, in setting a new political bar. Henceforth, mainstream parties will find it harder to explain absence of women in high positions, beyond the designated woman rep position, extending to National Assembly members, senators and even governors.

Karua’s efforts, backed by the tireless labour of women campaigners, advocates, politicians, their allies and more, throughout the years until this very day, are testament to this. Ms Karua herself dedicated this achievement to the work which has made it all possible.

Apathetic to politics

One challenge Ms Karua and others will meet is that electoral positions and politics have not delivered many of their promised changes, leaving many Kenyans apathetic towards politics as an avenue for seeking social solutions.

It will be up to the candidates to rekindle the hopes of a much more sceptical and uncertain people. Beyond this, Karua’s presence will revive not just pro-women sentiments, but also challenges and doubts rooted in unfair gender stereotypes not just for her, but for all women contestants.

It is thus important to brace ourselves for the journey ahead and ensure that we significantly reduce the harmful gender norms in society that may come up during the campaigns.

The work and the lobbying that needs to be done to get her, or any other female aspirant, across the August 9 finish line, must take into account Kenya’s current socio-economic and political challenges, and offer tangible, non-punitive solutions that are based on honesty and accountability.

Kenya has been ready for powerful women at the pinnacle of politics, which makes Ms Karua’s position in the 2022 election a definite watch.

It is about time Kenyans got equal political representation because if there’s one thing that we all should be aware of, it’s that women outnumber men, albeit marginally, in Kenya. Which makes Karua a fitting choice for a country yearning for change.