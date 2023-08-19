China pivot to Swahili in a new charm offensive

For over two decades, China’s African policy has focused almost exclusively on development and infrastructure. All this is changing. Beijing’s diplomacy is stridently pivoting towards culture and language, adroitly tapping into the latent soft power of Kiswahili to win hearts and minds on the continent—the world’s newest frontier of trade and investment.

Last year, US President Joe Biden’s administration launched its adversarial National Security Strategy, declaring that it will “seize this decisive decade to advance America’s vital interests…and position the United States to outmanoeuvre our geopolitical competitors” — mainly Russia and China — and roll back their growing influence in Africa. China has responded by harnessing the soft power potential of culture and language in the new Cold War geopolitics.

In March 2023, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) to foster respect for the diversity of civilisations. In Africa, China has settled on Kiswahili as a powerful tool in its new diplomatic charm offensive.

On August 14, 2023, it launched the Swahili edition of President Xi Jinping’s book, The Governance of China (Vol 1), at the University of Nairobi. Containing Xi’s 49 speeches and writings organised around 18 chapters, the volume is the first in Xi’s four-volume collection already translated in 37 languages and distributed in 180 other countries.

The collection points to the ‘True North’ of the thoughts propelling China’s development in the 21st century. It is the most authoritative source on Xi’s thought on ‘Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era’, which combines Chinese Marxism, national rejuvenation and the rich tapestry of philosophies and theories undergirding Chinese modernisation.

Organisers of the launch of the Swahili version of Xi’s collection timed it to mark 60 years of Sino-Kenya relations and 10 years of China’s Belt and Road initiative (BRI) — a multi-trillion dollar enterprise inspired by the ancient silk road and, certainly, humanity’s most ambitious infrastructural project since the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Wall of China. Xi’s volume opens a window for Swahili-speaking Africa to better understand modern China to foster mutual understanding between Africa and China and fast-track people-to-people exchanges.

Diplomacy

There are reasons galore why China has settled on Kiswahili as one of the cultural lynchpins of its diplomacy in the West Indian Ocean seaboard. Chinese society is deeply conscious of its history. Kiswahili is the language that the fabled Chinese mariner, explorer, diplomat and fleet admiral, Zheng He (1371-1433), encountered during his seven voyages to Kenya and the larger Swahili Coast. Presently, Kiswahili, primarily a Bantu language with diverse Asiatic influences, has emerged as a premier language of diplomacy.

As one of the fastest-growing languages with more than 200 million speakers in over 14 countries, Swahili has firmly entered the league of the world’s 10 most widely spoken languages. Unsurprisingly, it is one of the official languages of the African Union (AU).

In November 2021, UNESCO designated July 7 as Swahili Language Day, the first ever African language to be feted by the UN. The Swahili version of Xi’s book comes as yet another boost to Kiswahili’s claim for a pride of place among top global languages.

The rule of fools

The Swahili edition of the Governing of China is a bold attempt to share with Africa the great lessons from China’s recent modernisation. The first lesson is that only a knowledge-driven model of governance can deliver sustainable development and genuinely empower the people. Words and ideas, they say, can change the world.

Modern China is a poster-child of the success of knowledge-driven governance. In over four decades, since it adopted the Reform and Opening up policy in 1978, China has lifted almost all its population of 1.45 billion people out of absolute poverty, emerging as the world’s second largest economy and the world’s factory.

Similarly, at the dawn of the new millennium, a new generation of Africa’s ‘philosopher Kings’ — South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki, Kenya’s Mwai Kibaki, Ethiopia’s Meles Zenawi, Senegal’s Abdoulaye Wade and Ghana’s John Kufuor, among others — took the path of knowledge-driven governance.

Optimism was in the air. Africa was poised to pull its 1.3 billion people out of extreme poverty. Tragically, two decades later, Africa has slowly slipped into what Plato dubbed “the rule of fools”. Populism, fanaticism, anti-intellectualism and disregard for meritocracy is eclipsing the dream of ‘African Renaissance’ and the hope of the 21st century becoming the ‘African Century’.

The second lesson from Xi’s ‘Governance of China’ is that language is a sharp tool for decolonising the mind in the search for an independent path to modernisation. In a sense, Xi’s book calls to mind professor Ali Mazrui’s book The Power of Babel: Language and Governance in the African Experience (1998) co-authored with Al-Amin Mazrui.

Although Africa boasts of a staggering 2,000 languages spoken in its 54 countries, it has relatively few national or transnational languages. As such, the continent continues to conduct its politics, economics, law and business primarily in colonial dialects: French, English and Portuguese.

But the majority of African people continues to conduct their cultural and economic business in a tapestry of “a bewildering Babel” of local dialects. Language is at the heart of decolonising the African mind and culture. The Swahili version of the Governing of China is a clarion call to Africa to embark on the unfinished business of decolonising its culture as an essential step to break the chains of exploitation.

The third lesson from the Governing of China is that Kiswahili has a pivotal role in advancing the dialogue of civilisations to underpin global peace. Language is key to negating the ‘clash of civilization’ thesis and promoting the dialogue and ‘harmony of civilisations’. Philosophically, both the African and Chinese civilisations cherish the values of harmony and consensus building. The Swahili translation of Xi’s book will galvanise Sino-Africa dialogue of civilizations, building what President Xi theorises as “a community of Shared future for mankind”.

Ultimately, the managers of Kenya’s foreign policy must seize the moment and tap into Kiswahili’s growing global appeal to advance the country’s soft power diplomacy.

Along the lines of the British Council, China’s Confucius Institute, France’s Alliance Française or Germany’s Goethe Institute, Kenya should seriously ponder upon galvanising the Kenya Cultural Center (KCC) as the new spearhead of Kenya’s soft power diplomacy.