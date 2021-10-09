China-Africa summit to focus on health diplomacy in post-Covid era

China-Africa Cooperation

A gathering of African Heads of State and Government at a High Level meeting during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)2018 Summit in Beijing, China.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • China has since made significant contributions to Africa’s healthcare and response to humanitarian emergencies.
  • The summit has to draw from the outcomes of the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against Covid-19 held on June 17, 2020. 

The agenda of the forthcoming 2021 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Dakar, Senegal, will be forged in the crucible of the Covid-19 pandemic. FOCAC and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), established in 2000 and 2013 respectively, are two frameworks of China-Africa development cooperation that will guide the Senegal summit in hewing a post-Covid blueprint and road map.

