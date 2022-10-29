Changing roles and needs of civil service

Following public vetting and approval by Parliament, the nation’s most senior civil servants have finally been sworn into office.

A Cabinet ministry focuses national government attention thematically and according to state priorities, active development plans and allocated budget from the Treasury.

This arena is helmed by the Cabinet secretary and the principal secretaries under them, with heads of departments, departmental managers, finance departments, administrators, technical experts, and more.

The appointment of new Cabinet secretaries, therefore, is a landmark moment in this new government’s five-year term.

Much has been said about matters arising from the recruitment of the members of the Cabinet.

This, for instance, has been the first time the net worth of Cabinet secretary nominees – and how they accumulated it – has been a central element during the vetting, with media and the public keeping track.

Will people whose lived realities are so far removed from those of the people they were appointed to serve to be able to empathise and act swiftly to resolve the challenges Kenyans face?

When citizens complain about long lines and poor service in public schools and hospitals, for instance, it could very well be a hypothetical event for one who is removed from that reality.

Policy engagement

As such, Cabinet secretaries will have to work hard to demonstrate an understanding of the issues on the ground, even as they carry out their role of oversight, policy engagement and direct reports to the President.

The second matter has to do with the rest of the civil service. While political appointees come and go due to reshuffles, electoral terms and other reasons, civil servants who have worked for five or more years are more familiar with the nuts and bolts of service delivery than anyone else.

They tend to be the most neglected, overworked, underpaid and burnt out. With the change of guard at the top, one hopes that their needs will be met, to improve government engagement with the public.

A final consideration is the engagement of line ministries with the counties, with usual pain points being budget allocations and levels of agency in partnerships with the private sector, international donors, and more.

There have also been complaints by counties that heavier dockets such as Education and Health, for instance, have higher county-level delivery demands than what is possible with current resourcing.

There is also the matter of communication breakdown between them and the national government.

New Cabinet secretaries, therefore, offer the possibility of shifting things towards stronger counties.

Kenyans are looking forward to seeing how the new appointees will enable the keeping of political party promises as this new government is just past its 50-day mark.

It is anticipated that the new officeholders will raise the bar of service and create cause for increased public hope in the coming five years.