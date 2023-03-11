Changes to children’s classics get story lovers up in arms

The stories of the late Roald Dahl, such as The BFG (Big Friendly Giant), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and James and the Giant Peach, are among the best-loved children’s books in this country and therefore sacrosanct.

So imagine the furore when his publisher, Puffin Books, made changes to some of the texts.

The gluttonous character Augustus Gloop was changed from “enormously fat” to just “enormous”; tractors originally described as “murderous, black, brutal-looking monsters” had the word “black” removed; elsewhere “a weird African language” because just “a weird language”.

It’s not as if the bowdlerisation of popular writing is something new. Back in 1681, the then Poet Laureate, Nahum Tate, rewrote William Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, King Lear, to give it a happy ending.

Broken-hearted

Instead of dying broken-hearted, Tate’s Lear regained his throne, whilst his daughter, killed by Shakespeare, married and lived happily ever after.

The changes to Dahl’s books reflect a debate here over cultural sensitivity, whereby some campaigners seek to protect young people from cultural, gender and ethnic stereotypes. Weight, race, mental; health and gender are seen as particular danger areas.

The counter-argument is that such revisions prevent youngsters from seeing the world as it really is.

The prize-winning author, Salman Rushdie, decried the changes as “absurd censorship,” and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Dahl’s stories should not be “airbrushed”.

It all made me wonder uneasily about my childhood when we nippers would hear a lullaby with the words, “I have a doll as black as ink, He is an Indian I think; His hair is black, his teeth are white, and I will sing to him tonight.”

Could this have been racism, even unconscious racism? The song went on, “Go to sleep my darling boy, You are mother’s pride and joy.” So clearly there was no negative intent. But if it’s not too late, I apologise to all who may have been offended, then and now.

Meanwhile, Puffin Books has backtracked and announced that Dahl’s books are to be printed in their original form.

Phew!

* * *

Black people in the UK are seven times more likely to die than whites after being restrained by police, and campaigners are in no doubt that racism is the cause. Between 2011 and 2021, a total of 119 people died following police restraint. Of these 23 were black – which is 6.4 times the proportion among the general population.

Deborah Coles, director of the charity, Inquest, said systemic racism was “deeply rooted”.

A detailed report by Inquest said the Independent Office of Police Conduct, coroners and the Crown Prosecution Service “have historically failed to scrutinise the role that racial stereotyping might have played in these deaths, especially when excessive force was used”. It said the system for investigating deaths after police contact was “not fit for purpose”.

A police statement said they were “committed to working with Inquest and others to reduce deaths in custody”.



* * *

But there is good news, too…

A man with autism who could not speak until he was 11 and was 18 before he could read or write has become the youngest-ever black professor at the University of Cambridge.

Born and raised in Clapham, south London, Jason Arday always questioned the world around him, even when he could not express his feelings.

Catching up with his age-mates, he studied PE at the University of Surrey, then widened his interests. He trained as a teacher and went on to acquire two master’s degrees and a PhD in educational studies.

He has now been appointed professor of sociology of education at Cambridge, joining just five other black professors at this prestigious institution.



* * *

A motorist celebrating being given the all-clear to drink alcohol after heart surgery crashed into two cars while twice the drink-drive limit.

Mark Ardon of Ashford, Kent, was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £692.



* * *

A city slicker is touring the rural areas when he sees a boy dangling a fishing line in a bucket of water. “What are you doing?” he asks.

“Fishing,” the lad says.

The city man shakes his head and sympathetically slips the boy a few bob. “How many have you caught today?” he asks.

“You’re the tenth,” says the local yokel.



* * *

Two final court stories:

Before a burglary trial, the judge explained to the defendant, “You can let me try your case or you can have a jury of your peers.”

The defendant asked, “What are peers?”

“People who are just like you,” the judge explained. “Forget it,” retorted the defendant. “I don’t want to be tried by a bunch of thieves.”

When asked for her occupation, a woman charged with a traffic violation said she was a schoolteacher.”

The judge smiled.