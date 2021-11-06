Cautious steps at climate talks, but hard decisions needed

Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session during the COP26 Climate Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland on November 2, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • That the perils of climate change are real and potentially catastrophic seems now to be widely accepted.
  • The crucial question is whether governments will have the courage to take the necessary hard decisions to avert the dangers.

Inescapable and all-pervasive, the COP26 international conference on climate change in Glasgow dominates the headlines day-by-day, indeed hour-by-hour, offering hope and fear in equal measure for the future of our fragile world. 

