Catastrophe looms if Judiciary does not bell this roaring cat

Pre-Handshake, it seemed as if our institutional dysfunctions were no more than expected complications of a new dispensation. Certainly, there was yet hope even as creeping impunity punctuated all arms of government.

The Executive claimed greater power in the pretext of keeping Kenyans safe from terrorism and maintaining its territorial integrity, as fundamental constitutional freedoms were reduced to paper rights entirely subject to derogation by bureaucratic fiat.

Similarly, Parliament justified its contravention of public sector wage and general budgetary caps by appealing to legislative sovereignty and citing a need for sufficient power to have proper oversight of the Executive and to effectively hold it to account.

Likewise, the Judiciary asserted its independence by refuting the President’s veto over appointments, countermanding security sector’s various security measures by asserting the primacy of the Bill of Rights, and continually admonishing Parliament for its various legislative excesses.

However, a manageable crisis of legitimacy, spawned by the 2013 post-election angst, and compounded by the 2017 stand-off, now leaves the country at the mercy of full-blown executive distemper.

Game of retribution

The judiciary could not assure the opposition in 2013, and the government in 2017, that the courts’ adverse decisions were fair. The opposition rocked the country with protests, which drew brutal state retaliation. Nothing short of the Handshake could quench the infernal rage of aggrieved partisans.

After the handshake, it was the government’s turn to avenge perceived slights that it deemed intolerable. For the game of retribution, the pieces were assembled patiently, and only now are we beginning to appreciate the audacity of the revenge mission.

Civil servants were subjected to lifestyle audits as others were charged in court or compelled to leave their posts in a dubious “war on corruption, which itself appeared, ironically, to be selective, weaponised and quite corrupt!"

Parliament, which, in the throes of majoritarian hubris, enacted a plethora of repressive laws, has been under siege as its outspoken members found themselves on the receiving end of the more draconian bits of their product.

Legislators were abducted, transported all over the country and arraigned before courts under circumstances calculated to showcase executive impunity.

Publicly embarrassed

Meanwhile, judges were viciously scourged as the vehemently promised “revisiting” materialised. A number were severely and irreversibly maligned through odious fake news plied by online trolls.

The recently retired chief justice was publicly embarrassed with a raucous drama staged by hired rioters and a citywide poster campaign of graphically sordid imputations, while the acting chief justice continues to weather unrelenting torrents of malicious and highly prejudicial political bullying.

In the BBI era, there appears to be a quest to take the locus of sovereign power outside the domain of our democracy. So far, mistakes, failures and resistance from many quarters have not deterred the Executive.

Rather, its ideological commitment to absolutely dominate the other arms of government has escalated. As a result, we are witnessing audacious institutional encroachments.

The devastating violence accompanying this power-grab is calculated to push Kenyans into the civic equivalents of regimented zombies who unquestioningly align with every tyrant’s whim.

The myopia of the oligarchy behind this “grand scheme” is suicidal. It cannot recognise the dangers of intentional institutional collapse and policy incoherence.

Altar of the dynasties

Despite the stated purpose of dominating the commanding heights of political and economic power, it is quite slow to recognise the big picture, starting with the deleterious effects of this tyrannical turn on Kenya’s competitiveness, ease of doing business and attractiveness as a business and investment destination. It is simply unable to understand that innovation, entrepreneurship and the risk-taking they entail are only possible in the context of freedom under a robust democratic dispensation.

If the inbuilt regulatory mechanisms of our democratic dispensation are impaired, our liberal equilibrium will be distorted. This intention is already posing severe implications for our norms. In particular, the condition of impunity is being transformed into a coveted perk associated with privilege.

Consequently, corruption is no longer regarded as reprehensible per se, but is permissible to those whose loyalty is assured, and impunity available to those who supplicate at the altar of the dynasties.

We need a strong, impartial, legitimate and independent umpire to generate a countervailing stimulus and signal that we can hold the rampaging illiberal onslaught at bay. We deserve assurance that we stand a chance and will win our freedom and democracy back.

That institution cannot be Parliament; Kenya’s fallen political id is in dire need of rescue from a stupefying intoxication, while the executive is a domicile of despotic impulses.

Only the judiciary can be credibly apolitical and plausibly independent. Before it gets too late and everything is lost, our judiciary must recover its soul in full and bell a recently feral cat that’s striving to imitate a lion’s roar.

Mr Ng’eno is an advocate of the High Court and a former State House speechwriter; @EricNgeno