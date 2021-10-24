Cap election funding to end graft

Parliament

Frustrating issues of concern to Kenyans, such as democracy, shows our MPs have not the foggiest idea what they are in Parliament for. 

Photo credit: File |  Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • By rejecting capping of election funds, our MPs are saying only the rich are allowed to play the fields.
  • Parliament's latest bid to tinker with the law to reject capping of campaign funding proves MPs have always looked out for themselves and nobody else.

Kenya’s Parliament has lived to its billing once again — that of putting the interests of politicians above those of the country. Their rejection of the plan by IEBC to cap election funding shows they care little for democracy.

