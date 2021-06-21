Cancel fake lists, charge parties

The Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu when she appeared before National Assembly Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee on March 3, 2020 at Parliament Buildings. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

My weekend was ruined by the shocking discovery that I am a registered member of the Jubilee Party. I have never applied to join the party, filled party registration forms or paid a single cent in subscription fees. Neither have I had close interaction with party members or attended a function and activity where association might be mistaken for affinity to the party.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.