Can we please go back to the ‘abnormal’ funeral rites?

Kenyans are an optimistic lot. Even when Covid-19 had us by our throats, we struggled to find the rainbow amid clouds of despair and doom. We celebrated that the worldwide pandemic had afforded — or forced, depending on who you ask — us an opportunity to re-examine what’s important in life.

We discovered that a Sh1,000,000 wedding or funeral could be done with a Sh100,000 budget, with only a handful of people who mattered to the couple or the deceased attending.

You probably read news articles about the wonders of cheap weddings and of couples who were stunned by the fact that they did not need to buy 90 kilos of rice for pilau, after all.

And then came Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s famous line about the pandemic treating us abnormally if we continued to act normally.

Our prayers were that the “abnormal” at funerals and weddings would become the new normal. You can guess what the answer to that prayer was.

Simeon Nyachae and Yusuf Haji’s funerals, which happened on the same day this week, were not only a stark contrast between Christian and Muslim burial rites but Haji’s was also a painful reminder that we had forgotten the lessons from the pandemic. We had forgotten to behave abnormally.

Pandemic

Mr Nyachae’s funeral was a protracted, reggae-singing opportunity. Even the cool politician who’s known for his charm and vitendawili, Baba, gave us a disclaimer that he was not going to talk about the BBI at the funeral. Still, as any clever politician does, he spoke about it by saying he would not talk about it. Thankfully, the family put their foot down on the matter of politicking at the funeral.

On the other hand, Mr Haji’s burial ceremony was everything that the pandemic showed us a funeral should be: short, precise and with just a handful of mourners.

Another admirable quality about Islamic funerals, as I gathered from burialplanning.com, is that the burial takes place as quickly as possible after death and, consequently, there’s no viewing, wake, or visitation. Immediately after death, the body is washed and covered in a sheet by family members.

Stigmatised

Admittedly, some of the burial practices enforced in the acute phase of the pandemic left families traumatised and stigmatised. Health officials handled bodies like they were going to resurrect and spread Covid-19 to the mourners.

But some rules need to stay. For example, large gatherings were banned at burials, limiting the number of mourners to 15 people. Feeding mourners was also outlawed. Anyone who’s ravenous at a funeral should be banned, too.

Unfortunately, the compliance we started with has morphed into truculent defiance. Led by politicians, we have unpicked the seams of a tightly woven plan to keep Covid-19 at bay. But it’s not too late to change. We can start by normalising “abnormal” funerals.