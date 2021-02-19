Can we please go back to the ‘abnormal’ funeral rites?

Uhuru at Nyachae burial

President Uhuru Kenyatta pays his last respects and lays a wreath at former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae's gravesite at his Nyosia home in Kisii County on February 15, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

  • Mr Nyachae’s funeral was a protracted, reggae-singing opportunity.
  • Mr Yusuf Haji’s burial ceremony was everything that the pandemic showed us a funeral should be.

Kenyans are an optimistic lot. Even when Covid-19 had us by our throats, we struggled to find the rainbow amid clouds of despair and doom. We celebrated that the worldwide pandemic had afforded — or forced, depending on who you ask — us an opportunity to re-examine what’s important in life.

