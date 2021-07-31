Can Raila, Ruto surprise Kenyans with deputies choice?

Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • The position of running mate is a key voter leverage because of the nature of Kenya’s politics.
  • The choice is determined by what number of voters a candidate will bring if they are given that opportunity. 

A year to a presidential election in the United States of America, on whose political structure we have generally modelled our own Constitution, is a very intense time for candidates interested in nomination for the presidential party ticket because they are working hard to win the party endorsement but also starting to think about the running mate and the key policy issues that will shape their campaigns. The situation here is so similar, yet so different.

