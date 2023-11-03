Building the nation, JSC style

I join the judicial fraternity, Law Society of Kenya and all citizens of goodwill in welcoming back members of the Judicial Service Commission, who are presently enduring the gruelling penultimate day of a rigorous board induction and leadership seminar in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

According to the elaborate programme prepared by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), which is the facilitator of the seminar, today is especially dedicated to “Free Time for Weekend”, ahead of tomorrow, on which “Departure and travelling Back” is scheduled.

Welcome back, dear commissioners. We are utterly beside ourselves with delirious raptures, because you have undergone an essential ‘capacity building’ exercise abroad.

Although you are a constitutional commission, and not a corporate board, we understand the reasons why you absolutely had to travel all the way to the City of Gold just to learn about leadership succession planning, leadership and ethics, emotional intelligence in leadership, board effectiveness and retirement planning.

No venue in Kenya, not even the fabled Whitesands of yesteryear, is conducive for such momentous exercises as board effectiveness (in two parts), overview of business continuity planning, internal controls and risk management, governance trends and relevance for the Judicial Service Commission which, however, resonate phenomenally in the luxurious milieu of the Pullman Deira against the placid backdrop of gargantuan undulating golden dunes.

There is a strong case to be made that no setting could be more ideal that the Gulf Tiger for imparting and receiving such momentous insights as fraud in the digital age, data protection and privacy, and cybersecurity risk landscape.

This constitutes the impressive curriculum that the institute administered for the edification of our diligent, conscientious, frugal and extremely judicious commissioners, over nine days of three sessions each, conducted between nine in the morning and one o'clock in the afternoon.

You will notice that I can account for nine mornings instead of 14 days. This is because the institute helpfully indicated that the first day is set aside for ‘travel and arrival', while the second is devoted entirely (or at least six solid hours thereof, and certainly no less) to ‘registration'.

There should be no problem with that whatsoever, except for two little facts. The first one is that the commission is made up of ten members and the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, who serves on it ex officio. The second one is that the third day of the programme, and the first of the seminar proper, begins with one hour of registration, right before ‘welcoming remarks'.

Now one hour of registration is consistent with 11 attendees, and an experienced facilitator .

Schedule

It may therefore be assumed, without any fear of contradiction, that the entire registration day, as well as every afternoon beginning at one o'clock, as well as the ‘free time for weekend' are reserved for shopping, banking, licit and illicit assignations and sundry debauchery.

In any event, in perfect conformity with coherent sequencing, the very last day in Dubai is reserved for Departure and Travelling, in elegantly symmetrical reverse vector to Travelling and Arrival, which inaugurated the entire seminar.

Out of the 22 sessions which make up the seminar, one is administered by trainer or speaker from a Dubai-based organisation, and one other by a Kenyan diplomat serving in Dubai. All commissioners are, without exception, Kenyans working in Kenya.

It is not necessary to go as far as modern youngsters would and say that it could have been an email but certainly, a medium-sized boardroom in the Supreme Court building would have sufficed, not to mention the stupendous capacity of the Judicial Training Institute.

It is expected that the commission will huffily pepper any rejoinder to criticisms of its outrageous extravagance with such telling commonplace as independent commission, separation of powers and the suchlike. It is also expected to officiously point out that the entire festive excursion was budgeted for, and therefore quite in order.

The Judicial commission is the judiciary's human resources department and guardian of judicial integrity, professionalism and independence. Its festive approach to public resources is disappointing, and its casual shamelessness worrying.

In the face of budgeted corruption, robust oversight, strong values and a sense of shame are the only hope we have against fantastically Henry Barlowesque moments in our public history.

In ‘Building the Nation', the narrator cheekily gives an account of his momentous assignment for the day- driving a permanent secretary to “an important, urgent function; in fact, to a luncheon at the Vic.”

And just like the JSC's 14 day programme, the menu at the Victoria hotel reflected the importance of the function:

“cold bell beer with small talk

Then fried chicken with niceties

Wine to fill the hollowness of the laughs

Ice-cream to cover the stereotype jokes

Coffee to keep the PS awake on the return journey.”

Welcome back, dear commissioners. We hope you get the rest you deserve from the arduous exertions of building the nation.



