Budget numbers that promise a false dawn

So, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani presented a Sh3.3 trillion budget to Kenyans on Thursday. That has been expected for some time. That it has a Sh800 billion funding gap is not new either – it could have been miraculous if the opposite had been the case.

That our very energetic tax collector is expected to prise a whopping Sh2.1 trillion from the clenched fists of tax battered Kenyans is also not a surprise. Apart from borrowing, shaving bald Kenyan citizens and corporates for more tax remains the favourite method of raising cash.

The usual victims will be hit – gambling firms, the tobacco and alcohol sectors being top of the sinners’ list. The minister also targets tycoons that own ships, aircraft and fleets of cars that they now can’t sell if the chattels have been used as security for unpaid taxes. Not sure how that can coerce one to pay tax expeditiously because unless the conveyance is grounded, it can still be used.

The minister then assuages his guilt by increasing the cash given to the elderly as a monthly stipend and making it easy for this group of Kenyans to buy pampers by not taxing these items; and also pumping up the cash to ease the discomfort of people with severe disabilities, orphans and vulnerable children. Poultry and livestock farmers got some token reliefs as farmers generally were cushioned by a Sh2.7 billion subsidy.

Security docket

Being an election year and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last year in power, the security docket and the electoral commission got a handsome refill as did projects under the Big Four legacy agenda. County governments also got a Sh31 billion fattener, which will make governors a lot happier than the charges they are elected to serve because, other than in very rare cases, we know who really benefits.

It was a hodge-podge serving that tried to bite without leaving too much pain. Of course it did not succeed because the reality is that it is going to be very tough to fund the deficit without the country sinking further into the debt hole.

The hugely painful foreign debt repayment will remain relentless and the expected increased local borrowing will of course starve the private sector and other domestic borrowers of credit resources.

As long as rain remains erratic, the planting calendar is completely skewed and harvests will continue dwindling. Throw in the lingering effects of Covid-19 and food security will remain as distant as it has ever been.

The probability of more Kenyans sinking into poverty is compounded. It is only a matter of time before the unsustainable fuel subsidy is lifted and the price of petrol shoots up, and with it the price of most essentials. There really is going to be little respite to the majority. Being broke, hungry, unemployed and young is not healthy for security, which is partly why the docket is guaranteed additional funding each year.

In the face of this reality, one can only marvel at the chutzpah of the presidential and other electoral hopefuls who are selling dry hope to Kenyans who surely must know they are being played big time.

With IMF watching sternly over its shoulders, where will the new government get money to either distribute almost freely by way of subsidised loans to lift hustlers out of poverty or, dole out monthly welfare cheques to millions of poor families?

Incredibly, crowds are buying it, even if their persuasion is being oiled by tiny handouts that dry up faster than the beneficiaries can say thank you!

This is the gullibility that gives leaderships the confidence to serve up budgets that have no context and which do not enforce accountability. We plan to use money that we do not have and this does not seem to make anyone angry.

We do not ask for accountability on how the little we have has been used because if you can lose Sh2 billion daily to corruption, why should you worry about a bridge, road, school or hospital that could die because it is starved of Sh2 million? Indeed, why should any president, governor or MP?