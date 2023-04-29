Britain prepares for its biggest national celebration in 70 years

Next week will see the coronation of King Charles III, likely to be the most all-engulfing national event since his mother was crowned Queen Elizabeth II some 70 years ago.

There will be a three-day national holiday starting with the coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, followed the next day by street parties across the nation and a huge concert and light show at Windsor Castle, and then an extra bank holiday on Monday.

It will be impossible to avoid. Events will be shown on live screens around the country and broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, BBC Sounds and on many other radio and television outlets.

Inevitably, grumbles are being heard about the cost of the extravaganza, indeed about the existence of the monarchy itself, while threats to disrupt the royal events are being taken seriously by security authorities.

Noisy sound alarms

Organisers fear that activists in the Just Stop Oil movement intend to sabotage the event by throwing noisy sound alarms at horses in the procession. Police have warned of the dangers of such actions and have promised a robust response to violent protests.

Anti-monarchists have become more audible and visible of late, especially since the death of Queen Elisabeth, and the BBC commissioned a YouGov opinion poll of 4,000 people to gauge the public mood ahead of the coronation.

The results suggested broad support for keeping the monarchy, with 58 per cent preferring it to an elected head of state, which was supported by 26 per cent.

However, younger people seem to be less enthusiastic about the royals than their elders. While Britons over 65 were most likely to be pro-monarchy at 78 per cent, only 32 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 backed the royals.

The poll further suggested that indifference could be as much an issue as opposition, with 78 per cent of the younger age group saying they were “not interested” in the royal family.

An 18-year-old girl told reporters, “The only person I know who loves the royals is my gran.”

One place where the coronation holiday is being greeted with enthusiasm is the local pub. Nick McKenzie, boss of the Greene King brewery chain, said the event could be a lifeline for pubs facing closure because of soaring fuel costs.

He said bar staff expected to pull 1.8 million pints of beer at Greene King’s 1,600 venues.

Footnote: A Kenya connection still remembered by some: the then Princess Elizabeth was visiting Kenya in 1952 when her father, King George VI, died, and she hurried back home to prepare for Queenship.

* * *

A warning for visitors to London: Keep tight hold of your mobile phone!

Research shows that thieves steal a phone every six minutes in the capital – a total of 91,000 last year, only two per cent of which were recovered.

As well as thefts from bags and pockets, a particular danger arises from thieves on mopeds who snatch mobiles from the hands of victims as they talk.

They usually operate in pairs, with a driver speeding towards phone users standing in open spaces or on pavements, and a pillion passenger grabbing the phone.

One victim tracked her phone from London to Dubai to Shenzhen in China but never got it back.

* * *

Random statistics that might tell us something about the United Kingdom today:

One doctor takes their own life in Britain every week.

For the first time, Christians are a minority in England and Wales, down from 59.3 per cent of the population in 2011 to 42.6 per cent in 2021.

A total of 1,313 homeless people died in the UK in the last four years, an increase of 85 per cent on the previous figure.

Forty per cent of murders in the UK during 2021/22 were stabbings, 17 per cent were the result of hitting with or without a weapon and four per cent by use of a firearm.

* * *

An elderly couple arrived at a restaurant and were told there would be a 45-minute wait for a table.” “Forty-five minutes!” roared the old man. “We’re both 90, we may not have 45 minutes.” They were seated immediately.

After hosting their son and daughter-in-law to dinner, the two women went off into the kitchen and the old man started telling his son about a marvellous restaurant he had discovered. What was its name, the son asked, but the old man had forgotten. “Wait a minute,” he said, “what’s the name of that flower?” “Tulip?” Not tulip. “Rose?” That’s it!! “Rose,” he called to his wife in the kitchen, “what’s the name of that restaurant we went to last week?”