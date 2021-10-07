Bring home cash in tax havens

foreign accounts.

In 2018, the Business Daily, quoting the National Bureau of Economic Research, a US think tank, reported that Kenyans held Sh5 trillion in offshore tax havens. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Politicians and political dynasties  hide their riches so as to maintain a humble image.
  • Others do it to avoid taxes or to seamlessly transmit their money to the next generation.

There are many reasons why oligarchs, dynasties, fabulously wealthy barons and tycoons hide their wealth. One is if the wealth is stolen or irregularly accumulated and must be kept hidden to avoid the law and a public backlash. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.