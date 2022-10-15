Bridging chasm between Kenyans and their leaders

With any incoming Parliament or a new crop of leaders, inevitable conversations begin as regards the resources needed to do their work.

The vast majority of these conversations are private but still find their way into the mainstream press and social media, where they are debated earnestly by the Kenyan public.

It is not new to Kenyans that lawmakers’ jobs present logistical challenges, especially as regards long travels that cannot be facilitated by air travel, or the currently non-existent and yet longed-for high-speed trains.

Some lawmakers, much more than others, are faced with increased risk of road accidents because of increased exposure to these modes of transport.

These mileage costs are definitely reimbursed by the Kenyan public via the exchequer.

It must be emphasised that this exactly mirrors the experiences of Kenyans.

It has been the hope of successive generations that the proximity of lawmaker experiences to their own would be a strong catalyst for change.

Kenyans themselves do business across multiple county lines and also sit for long periods in transport, public or private, of differing levels of comfort.

A large population of minors and young adults move back and forth between homes and far-away boarding schools and universities.

This critical mass has no mileage reimbursement, and so, while having to pay out of pocket for their movement, they still face exactly the same risks the lawmakers do.

Healthcare

The second example of this contrast is access to healthcare. The vast majority of Kenyans do not work within the formal economy, and thus are unable to predict their employment status from one month, or even one day, to the next.

This is one core reason that support systems like the National Health Insurance Fund do not have the critical mass subscribership that they should, even with wider coverage targeting special interest groups like school children or pregnant women.

As such, millions pay out of pocket for healthcare access. Even the subsidised co-pays in public hospitals.

On the other hand, Kenyan lawmakers enjoy comprehensive public sponsorship in their access to health care, allowing them higher quality private sector services.

The ironies become clear: that precisely because of representing a public that cannot afford many of these services, representatives themselves become empowered to sidestep the limited and challenging services the people have few options but to use.

It is high time the disparity in the quality of life for lawmakers and that of the people they serve is used to explore ways in which much better services, and thus much more dignity, can be provided to all Kenyans.

As such, more public comparisons and contrasts, and honest conversations about what these things mean, would be a clear pathway to much-needed discourse, and speed the process to better alignment in service delivery for all Kenyans.